New Delhi: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Moday filed a petition in the Supreme Court, seeking an extension of his interim bail by 7 days as he has to undergo PET-CT scan and other tests, Aam Aadmi Party has said. Kejriwal has asked for seven days to get the investigation done, AAP further stated. Kejriwal's bail ends on June 1 on the last day of polling.

Last month, the Supreme Court granted interim bail to Kejriwal till June 1 to campaign in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. The apex court, granting Kejriwal the relief said there was no doubt about the fact that serious accusations have been made against him but he has not been convicted yet. "He does not have any criminal antecedents. He is not a threat to the society," the bench said. However, the apex court has imposed a slew of restrictions on him as part of the bail conditions.

Conditions On Which Kejriwal Was Granted Interim Bail Till June 2

Kejriwal cannot visit his office or the Delhi Secretariat during the tenure of his interim bail

The Court has asked Kejriwal to not sign any official file unless absolutely necessary to obtain the Lieutenant Governor's sanction during the 21-day interim bail period.

Imposing a raft of bail conditions on the embattled AAP leader, a bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta said, "He shall not visit the Office of the Chief Minister and the Delhi Secretariat." "He shall be bound by the statement made on his behalf that he shall not sign official files unless it is required and necessary for obtaining clearance/ approval of the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi," the top court said.

The court has also barred Kejrial from making any comment with regard to his role in the present case.

He can not interact with any of the witnesses

He can not access any official files connected with the case.