Deve Gowda Planned Escape of His Grandson Prajwal Revanna: Siddaramaiah's Big Charge

New Delhi: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday alleged that former Prime Minister and Janata Dal Secular supremo H D Deve Gowda planned the escape of his grandson and Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna abroad, who has accused of sexual harassment.

“Who gives passport and visa for travelling abroad? It’s the Centre. Can he go without the Centre’s knowledge? It was former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda who planned and sent him abroad,” the Chief Minister told reporters while replying to a query on BJP’s allegation that the state government allowed him to escape.

Prajwal Revanna, sitting MP from Hassan and NDA's candidate, is accused in an alleged sex scandal which is being investigated by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the Karnataka government. He is believed to have escaped to Germany shortly after polling in the first phase of elections in the state got over on April 26. Gowda’s son and former minister H D Revanna and his son Prajwal are facing sexual harassment allegations after a case was registered against them.

CM Siddaramaiah on BJP's Stand

After the BJP suppported the investigation, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah saying that the BJP stands with the women of the country, Siddaramaiah asked if the party wasn't aware about him before making him the candiate from Hassan. “Why did BJP give ticket to him if it was ‘Pro-Matru-Shakti’? When they were aware of the video why the ticket was given to him? Why did they form an alliance when they knew that there were such videos? What does it mean? What does it indicate? Please explain to me,” the Chief Minister said.

Siddaramaiah on DKS's Involvement

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah also ruled out his deputy D K Shivakumar’s involvement in leaking the videos as has been alleged by JD(S) second-in-command H D Kumaraswamy. “If such is the case then, who released it (videos)? Whom did he give the pen drive to? D K Shivakumar has no connection with this case,” the Chief Minister said.

“Kumaraswamy says that these videos were leaked. Karthik is Prajwal Revanna’s driver. He has said he gave it (pen drive comprising videos and photos) to BJP leader G Devaraje Gowda. Did he say that he gave it to D K Shivakumar? How can he (Kumaraswamy) say that D K Shivakumar released it,” Siddaramaiah said. He asked reporters to wait for the outcome of the investigation into the case. He said the investigation will be transparent and his party will not interfere with the SIT or its probe.

The case is being investigated by a SIT headed by Additional Director General of Police B K Singh. The SIT was formed by the Karnataka government after a huge cache of explicit videos, allegedly featuring Prajwal, went viral on social media. The team has two other IPS officers of SP rank.