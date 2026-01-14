'Effort Fails, Prayer Doesn't': Shivakumar's Cryptic Post After Rahul Gandhi Meeting, Karnataka Power Struggle On

New Delhi: Day after meeting Leader of Opposition and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at the Mysuru airport on Tuesday, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who has been vying for the top post in the state amid tussles with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, shared a cryptic post on X suggesting that his “prayers” are not over yet.

“Even if the effort fails, the prayer does not fail,” Shivakumar posted on Wednesday morning.

Shivakumar's claims on the Chief Minister's post in no secret. His frequent run-ins with Siddaramaiah has often caught the media's attention, and had lately intensified towards the end of 2025. A breakfast meeting between the two leaders and some meetings with the Congress ‘high command’ in Delhi followed to mend public perception, but the heat continues.

In December 2025, the Deputy Chief Minister dismissed speculation about a leadership change in the state, asserting that there is no chief ministerial row and that he is content to continue in his present position.

Advertisement

"I am not meeting anyone in the AICC high command. I am happy to continue as the Deputy Chief Minister. I love to be a party worker," he had said then, shutting down questions on a possible leadership change or a rotational chief ministership in Karnataka.

What Fueled The Speculations

The Karnataka government crossed the halfway mark of its term some time back which brought rumours of a "two-and-a-half-year" power-sharing arrangement between the two leaders into public debate. The Chief Minister post was a bone of contention between the two leaders even before the Congress came to power in the state.

Advertisement