New Delhi: In a fresh twist to the Swati Maliwal case, the security personnel of Supreme Court lawyer Namrata Mukim, whose house is right in front of Arvind Kejriwal’s house, has claimed that the Rajya Sabha MP had breached the security to enter the Delhi CM's house and came out crying with a red mark on her face, according to sources.

The plot around the former Delhi Commission For Women chairperson's case thickened when she went missing after walking out of the Civil Lines Police on Monday. She hasn't been spotted in the public either. According to our sources, an ACP level officer has been constantly trying to contact Swati Maliwal. She was neither present at her residence nor at her relative's house in Chittaranjan Park area, sources further confirmed.



According to the police, she was scheduled to turn up later at the police station but didn't. On May 13 morning, Maliwal arrived at the police station at 10.30 am after giving a PCR call where she complained about Kejriwal's PA Bibhav Kumar assaulting her. She was asked to undergo medical examination before she went missing. She has not officially filed any complaint at the police station.

Meanwhile, Swati Maliwal's former husband Naveen Jaihind has stated that the Rajya Sabha MP faces threat to her life. "I have been divorced with Swati and I have no contact with her since the last four years. Whatever has happened with her is part of a big conspiracy. Now, she is being threatened. Anything can happen with her," Jaihind said.

Reacting strongly to the incident, AAP senior leader Sanjay Singh has assured that "strict action" will be taken against Kumar. Addressing a press conference, Singh confirmed that Kumar had misbehaved with Maliwal as she was waiting in the drawing room. He further added that Maliwal has taken cognisance of the incident and soon a "strict action" will be taken.

