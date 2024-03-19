Advertisement

Gurugram: The Haryana government led by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini will carry out its first cabinet expansion on Tuesday in evening.

The newly constituted Haryana Council of Ministers will see the new inductions from 4:30 pm, a week after Kurukshetra MP Saini took oath of office and secrecy along with five ministers after former CM Manhoar Lal Khattar's resignation.

Advertisement

Before the expansion, Saini sought blessings at Nada Sahib Gurdwara in Panchkula, where he asserted confidence while talking to reporters, stating that like in the 2019 general elections, this time too, people of Haryana will give all 10 Lok Sabha seats to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He added, "The Narendra Modi government has worked for uplifting the poor and has undertaken initiatives for their welfare, he said. In Haryana, the BJP government has taken several steps in the past nine-and-half years for the welfare of weaker sections and provided jobs on merit."

Advertisement

List of Probable Ministers:

Seema Trikha

Advertisement

Subhash Sudha

Abhay Yadav

Advertisement

Kamal Gupta

Bishamber Balmiki

Advertisement

Nayan Pal Rawat

Gopal Kanda

Advertisement

Aseem Goyal

Laxman Napa

Advertisement

However, a little confusion persists regarding former minister Anil Vij's name, who last week skipped Saini's oath ceremony.