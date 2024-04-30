Advertisement

New Delhi: The Janata Dal Secular suspended Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna on Tuesday, April 30, over the sex videos case. The decision to suspend Revanna was taken in a core committee meeting of the party held on Tuesday.

Senior JDS leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said that Revanna has been suspended till SIT's investigation is completed. "We welcome the SIT probe. The suspension is until the SIT report on Prajwal's role comes out. If it comes in the report that he is guilty, he will be permanently suspended," said Kumaraswamy at a press conference.

JD(S) core committee president and MLA GT Devegowda said that the party welcomes SIT probe in the matter. "Regarding allegations on Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, the Karnataka government has constituted a SIT and they have started the investigation. We welcome it. As the investigation is on and the report is still awaited, we have decided not to interfere in the process and extend full cooperation to the investigation," said GT Devegowda. “We have also made a unanimous resolution to suspend him (Prajwal) from the party,” he added.

JDS Suspends Prajwal Revanna from the party.

Prajwal Revanna , 33-year-old grandson of JD(S) supremo and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, was the NDA candidate in the Hassan Lok Sabha constituency, which went to polls on April 26. JDS is contesting the elections in alliance with the BJP in the state.

Revanna is currently embroiled in an alleged sex scandal as many sex videos allegedly featuring him with multiple women have been doing the rounds in recent days.

Karnataka government on Sunday constituted a Special Investigation Team to probe an alleged sex scandal involving Revanna. The SIT is headed by Additional Director General of Police (CID) Bijay Kumar Singh. The other two are Assistant Inspector General of Police Suman D Pennekar and Mysuru Superintendent of Police Seema Latkar.

BJP on Revanna's Sex Videos Case

The Bharatiya Janata Party which is contesting the Lok Sabha elections in an alliance with the JDS has categoriacally stated that it stands with the women of the country. “BJP's stand is clear that we stand with the 'Matr Shakti' of the country. We are in favor of the investigation and our partner JD(S) has also announced to take action against it,” said Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah earlier today.

#WATCH | On 'obscene videos' case involving JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, Union HM Amit Shah says, "BJP's stand is clear that we stand with the 'Matr Shakti' of the country. I want to ask Congress, whose government is there? The government is of Congress Party. Why they have not… pic.twitter.com/bAZYw7i1oi — ANI (@ANI)

“The stand of BJP is clear. No political party can support in this case and the state government (present Karnataka Congress govt) has already constituted an SIT, so the investigation will continue. Neither BJP nor JD(S) is supporting this case,” said Karnataka BJP president Vijayendra Yediyurappa.

#WATCH | Kalaburagi, Karnataka: On JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna's 'obscene video' case, Karnataka BJP president Vijayendra Yediyurappa says, "The stand of BJP is clear. No political party can support in this case and the state government (present Karnataka Congress govt) has… pic.twitter.com/pm5Rq4XKKr — ANI (@ANI)

With the stand taken by the two parties, its clear that the alliance will remain intact.

Revanna Flees the Country

Revanna after being accused of sexually harassing thousands of women, fled the country. Revanna took a direct flight to Germany on April 27, Republic has exclusively learnt. He had claimed that the videos are morphed and have been deliberately circulated to tarnish his image amid the ongoing elections. The Opposition has been questioning the central government over the same.

Congress Trying to Harm Family Name: Kumaraswamy

On the matter, Kumaraswamy alleged that the Congress party is trying to destroy the name of family through the case. He questioned why the Congress leaders are associating Deve Gowda and Prime Minister's name with Prajwal, adding that it was an individual matter.

“This is the manipulation of Congress to destroy the image of our family. What is the role of Dewegowda Ji or me? We are not responsible for all those things. This is the individual issue of Prajwal Revanna. I am not in contact with him (Prajwal Revanna). It is the responsibility of the government to bring him before the law,” said Kumaraswamy while speaking with the reporters.

“On social media, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is being tagged. What is the connection between the PM and this case? What is his role?” he added.

