Home Minister Hails 'Operation Mahadev', Confirms 3 Terrorists Involved in Pahalgam Attack Killed

Union Home Minister Amit Shah today confirmed the killing of all three terrorists involved in the recent Pahalgam terror attack, identifying them as Sulaiman, Jibran, and Afghani. Shah stated that all three neutralized terrorists were Pakistani nationals and had links to the Lashkar-e-Taiba outfit. The Home Minister's statement came as discussions on Operation Sindoor continued on the second day.



“In a joint Operation Mahadev, the Indian Army, CRPF, and J&K Police have neutralised three terrorists who were involved in the Pahalgam terror attack,” Amit Shah said. He went on to add, ”I want to tell the House and people of the country that those who killed our people in Baisaran Valley ... all three terrorists have been killed."



