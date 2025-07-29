Home Minister Shah Reveals 'Operation Sindoor' Strikes Deep Inside Pakistan, 8 of 10 Terrorists Killed Linked to 26/11

Home Minister Shah highlighted the resolute stance of India against cross-border terrorism, stating, "We went 100 km inside Pakistan this time." This assertion marks a notable shift in India's counter-terrorism strategy, signaling a more aggressive and proactive approach to neutralizing threats at their source.



The minister emphasized that these operations were a clear message that India would not tolerate terrorism emanating from its neighboring country.



Terrorists Killed



Shah meticulously listed the names of several prominent Lashkar and Jaish terrorists who were eliminated in 'Operation Sindoor'. Among those confirmed killed was Hafiz Md Jalil, identified as the brother-in-law of Masood Azhar, the chief of Jaish-e-Mohammed. Other high-profile terrorists neutralized include Yaqoob Malik, Md Yusuf Azhar, Md Hasan Khan, Abdul Malik, and Khalid Abu Aqs.



The Home Minister's detailed announcement provided undeniable evidence of the Pakistani origins and affiliations of the neutralized terrorists. He also said that eight out of ten of these killed terrorists were directly implicated in the 26/11 Mumbai attack, which claimed over 160 lives, adding immense weight to the success of 'Operation Sindoor' and providing a measure of justice for the victims.



