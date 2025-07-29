Home Minister Shah Reveals 'Operation Sindoor' Strikes Deep Inside Pakistan, 8 of 10 Terrorists Killed Linked to 26/11

Updated 29 July 2025 at 12:54 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that Indian forces penetrated 100 kilometers inside Pakistani territory during 'Operation Sindoor' strikes. This unprecedented deep strike targeted and neutralized Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists, with a stunning eight out of ten terrorists killed confirmed to have been involved in the devastating 26/11 Mumbai terror attack.
Home Minister Shah highlighted the resolute stance of India against cross-border terrorism, stating, "We went 100 km inside Pakistan this time." This assertion marks a notable shift in India's counter-terrorism strategy, signaling a more aggressive and proactive approach to neutralizing threats at their source.
The minister emphasized that these operations were a clear message that India would not tolerate terrorism emanating from its neighboring country.
Terrorists Killed
Shah meticulously listed the names of several prominent Lashkar and Jaish terrorists who were eliminated in 'Operation Sindoor'. Among those confirmed killed was Hafiz Md Jalil, identified as the brother-in-law of Masood Azhar, the chief of Jaish-e-Mohammed. Other high-profile terrorists neutralized include Yaqoob Malik, Md Yusuf Azhar, Md Hasan Khan, Abdul Malik, and Khalid Abu Aqs.
The Home Minister's detailed announcement provided undeniable evidence of the Pakistani origins and affiliations of the neutralized terrorists. He also said that eight out of ten of these killed terrorists were directly implicated in the 26/11 Mumbai attack, which claimed over 160 lives, adding immense weight to the success of 'Operation Sindoor' and providing a measure of justice for the victims.
