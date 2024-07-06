Published 21:53 IST, July 6th 2024
INDI Alliance's Victory in Ayodhya Ruined Ram Temple Movement: Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi said, by defeating BJP in Ayodhya, INDI Alliance has defeated the Ram Mandir movement that was launched by the BJP veteran Lal Krishna Advani.
- Politics News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Edited by: Medha Singh
INDI Bloc's Victory in Ayodhya Defeats BJP's Ram Temple Movement, Says Rahul Gandhi | Image: PTI
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
20:07 IST, July 6th 2024