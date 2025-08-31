'PM Modi's China Visit Will Prove to Be a Game-changer', Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu

Chandigarh: Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to China will prove to be a "game-changer" and expressed hope that the outcomes of the bilateral meeting will be "very good".

"This is a very big deal. The Prime Minister first went to Japan, where his visit was very successful, and now he has reached China. There, certainly special things will emerge," Bittu told ANI. He also referred to the bilateral meeting between PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

"The things that will come out of this meeting will be very good. The population of the entire world is almost equal to the population of these two countries, India and China. In this direction, the contribution of these two countries can be significant. In such a situation, the Prime Minister's visit to China will prove to be a game changer not only for our country but for the entire world," he added.

This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin, China, which marks a significant development in India-China relations.

In a post on X, Jaiswal said, "PM Narendra Modi met President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in Tianjin, China. The two leaders reviewed the progress of India-China bilateral relations since their meeting in Kazan last year. Stable and amicable ties between India and China are important for our economic growth, for reformed multilateralism and for a multipolar world and Asia."

Both leaders supported the work of the two Special Representatives on the boundary question and agreed to maintain peace and stability along the border.

According to a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China, Xi Jinping emphasised that this year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and India. Both sides should view and handle China-India relations from a strategic and long-term perspective, further elevate them through the Tianjin summit, and promote the sustained, healthy, and stable development of bilateral relations.

According to the statement, they should first strengthen strategic communication and deepen mutual trust. As long as they remain committed to the overarching principle of being partners, not rivals, and provide development opportunities, not threats, for one another, China-India relations will flourish and move forward steadily.

Second, they should expand exchanges and cooperation to achieve mutual benefit and win-win results. Both China and India are at a critical stage of development and revitalisation. They should focus on development as their greatest common denominator, supporting, promoting, and achieving mutual success.

Third, they should accommodate each other's concerns and uphold harmonious coexistence. The Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence, advocated by the older generation of leaders of China and India over 70 years ago, must be cherished and promoted. They should work together to maintain peace and tranquillity in the border areas and not let the border issue define the overall China-India relationship.