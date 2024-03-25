Shivaraj Tangadagi, who is the Minister of Culture in the Karnataka government, during a public address said that those who support PM Modi should be punished | Image: PTI

Advertisement

Bengaluru: Days after DMK Minister Anitha Radhakrishnan stoked controversy for abusing PM Narendra Modi on stage during a rally in Chennai, Karnataka Congress minister Shivaraj Tangadagi made a similar remark.

Shivaraj Tangadagi, who is the Minister of Culture in the Karnataka government, during a public address said that those who support PM Modi should be punished.

Advertisement

Rebuking students for chanting PM Modi’s name, Shivaraj Tangadagi said, “Those students who chant PM Modi’s name should be slapped.”

#BREAKING | "If any student chants in favour of PM Modi during his rallies, he should be slapped:" Day after DMK Minister Anitha Radhakrishnan abused PM Modi, Karnataka minister and Congress leader Shivaraj Tangadagi stoops to a new low



Tune in for the latest updates:… pic.twitter.com/IrDtla2uK0 — Republic (@republic) March 25, 2024

In view of the shocking statement made by Shivaraj Tangadagi, now BJP is to file a complaint with the Election Commission against the Congress minister.

On Sunday, the Tamil Nadu unit of the BJP shared a video clip of X on Sunday, accusing DMK leader and Minister of Animal Husbandry Anitha Radhakrishnan of hurling abuse at the Indian Prime Minister during a public address.

Advertisement

Posting on 'X' a video clip of the DMK leader's remarks, the BJP's Tamil Nadu unit alleged that Radhakrishnan "spoke disgustingly" about Modi in the presence of DMK MP K Kanimozhi and others who witnessed the "nauseating act", and alleged that it reflected the "vulgar political culture" of the ruling party in the state.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has moved to the Election Commission of India on Monday, March 25, seeking action against DMK Minister Anitha Radhakrishnan for using expletives against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Advertisement

On Monday, an FIR was registered against DMK minister Anitha Radhakrishnan for using expletives against PM Modi.