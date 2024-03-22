×

Updated March 22nd, 2024 at 10:31 IST

'Kejriwal Has Z+ Cover': Atishi Raises Concern About Arvind Kejriwal's Security During ED Custody

Atishi alleged that Kejriwal's arrest is a political conspiracy of the BJP to crush the Aam Aadmi Party ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha elections.

Reported by: Apoorva Shukla
File Photo of Atishi
AAP leader Atishi | Image:ANI
  3 min read
New Delhi: Delhi minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi on Friday, March 22, questioned security arrangements put in place by the Enforcement Directorate for Arvind Kejriwal while he is the custody of the central agency. Atishi alleged that Kejriwal's arrest is a political conspiracy of the BJP to crush the Aam Aadmi Party ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha elections. 

Delhi cabinet minister Atishi said the Aam Admi Party (AAP) is worried about the safety of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in ED custody as he has been accorded Z+ security. "Being the Chief Minister of Delhi, Kejriwal is given Z+ security. Now he is in ED custody. Who will be responsible for Kejriwal's safety? Who is entering his lock-up in the ED office? The Centre has to answer about his security arrangements there," said Atishi. 

"They know that only one leader can challenge them which is is why they are making every attempt to trample Arvind Kejriwal and AAP," the minister said.  She stressed that “Arvind Kejriwal is an ideology, an inspiration.”

 

Addressing a press conference on Friday, Atishi said this is for the first time in India's democratic history that a national party's chief has been arrested before the Lok Sabha polls. "Whatever conspiracy you are hatching against opposition and AAP, the people of Delhi, Punjab and this country will give you a befitting reply," she added.

Kejriwal To Be Produced in Court Today 

Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday in connection with the excise policy-linked money laundering case. He was taken to the ED office in New Delhi after the arrest and is likely to be presented in the Rouse Avenue Court. 

AAP Calls For Nationwide Protest 

The AAP has given a call for nationwide protest against the BJP in the aftermath of the arrest of Kejriwal.  "We will stage a protest against the BJP. The fear of the protest is visible on the roads. The AAP headquarters in Delhi has been turned into a fortress. There are 2000-2500 police personnel deployed outside the party office. Several paramilitary personnel have also been deployed. The police and paramilitary personnel from across the country have been called here," Atishi said.

Published March 22nd, 2024 at 09:53 IST

