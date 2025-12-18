Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar To Handle Manikrao Kokate's Portfolios As He Resigns After Conviction In 1995 Case | Image: X

Mumbai: After Maharashtra Sports Minister Manikrao Kokate resigned from his post of Sports Minister on Wednesday, Governor Acharya Devvrat reassigned his portfolio to Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Kokate, an Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA from Sinnar constituency, was convicted in a 1995 cheating and forgery case. The minister has been sentenced to two years of imprisonment and fined Rs 50,000.

“I have received your letter dated December 17, 2025, recommending to allocate the portfolio of Sports and Youth Welfare, Minority Development and Aukaf held by Adv Manikrao Saraswati Shivaji Kokate to Shri Ajit Ashatai Anantrao Pawar, Deputy Chief Minister (Finance and Planning, State Excise)," Governor Devvrat stated in a letter addressed to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Letter from the Governor to the Chief Minister

“I hereby convey my approval to your abovementioned recommendation," he added.

What Was The Case Against Him

Earlier on Wednesday, Manikrao Kokate, who is a leader of Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), fell ill and was admitted to the Lilavati Hospital in Mumabi after a court issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against. This came as the Nashik Police was on its way to arrest him.

Manikrao Kokate has been accused of forging documents to procure two apartments under the Chief Minister's housing scheme. The houses under this scheme were reserved for those residents whose annual income did not exceed Rs 30,000.

It has been claimed that the former Minister, along with his brother Vijay Kokate, had submitted fake documents to grab flats meant for Low Income Group (LIG) under the state government quota. They had allegedly submitted fake affidavits which stated that their income was below Rs 30,000. The brothers had also claimed that they did not own any residential property in Mumbai.

The Kokate brothers were subsequently allotted flats under the Chief Minister’s 10% discretionary quota, at Nashik's College Road in the Yeolakar Mala area. A complaint was filed against them in 1995.