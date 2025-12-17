Maharashtra Sports Minister Manikrao Kokate Approaches Bombay HC To Overturn His Conviction in 1995 Housing Scam Case

Mumbai: Maharashtra Sports Minister Manikrao Kokate moved the Bombay High Court on Wednesday, seeking the suspension of his conviction and sentence in an over three-decade-old cheating and forgery case. The minister has been sentenced to two years of imprisonment. He has also been fined Rs 50,000.

The Bombay High Court has listed the matter for hearing on Friday. Earlier in the day, Kokate allegedly fell ill and was admitted to the Lilavati Hospital shortly after a court issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against. His hospital visit came as the Nashik Police was on its way to arrest him.

Manikrao Kokate, who is a leader of Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), is accused of forging documents to procure two apartments under the Chief Minister's housing scheme. The housing scheme was reserved for financially needy people whose annual income did not exceed Rs 30,000.

Manikrao Kokate and his brother Vijay Kokate had allegedly submitted fake documents to get flats meant for Low Income Group (LIG) under the state government quota. The fake affidavits submitted by them claimed that their income was below Rs 30,000. The duo had also claimed that they did not own any residential property in the city.

Following this scam, the duo were allotted flats in Nashik's College Road in Yeolakar Mala area under the Chief Minister’s 10% discretionary quota. A complaint was filed against them in 1995.

Following the conviction in the forgery case, Manikrao Kokate is likely to lose the post of Sports Minister, Youth Welfare Minister and Minority Affairs Minister in the Mahayuti government in Maharashtra. The NCP leader also faces disqualification from the post of MLA.