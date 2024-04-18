'Humiliating Sanatani Culture': Mamata 'Appeals' to Maintain Peace on Ram Navami, BJP Hits Back

Advertisement

New Delhi: As politics continues over Ram Navami celebrations in West Bengal, the state's chief minister and Trinamool Congress supremo on Wednesday, April 17, asked the people to maintain peace. Earlier, Mamata Banerjee had accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of engineering riots on Ram Navami, responding to which Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused Banerjee’s government of halting Ram Navami celebrations in the state. PM Modi accused the TMC government of allowing stone pelting on Ram Navami processions.

“Greetings to all on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami. I appeal to maintain peace, prosperity and development for all,” said Mamata Banerjee in a post on X. Responding to the same, the Bharatiya Janata Party asked if Banerjee had made such a appeal on other religious occasions. BJP said Mamata Banerjee had tried to “humiliate” the Sanatanis by her message.

Rajya Sabha MP and BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said,"When the entire India and the world is celebrating the Ramnavami, the leaders of INDI alliance are humiliating India and its culture. West Bengal CM, Mamata Banerjee has made a post on social media appealing to maintain peace, this is demeaning the festival of Ramnavami as on the other religious occasions you (Mamata Banerjee) have given the message of peace, but here you are asking 'to maintain peace' instead of giving the message of peace and prosperity, by doing this you're trying to humiliate the Indian & Sanatani culture."

#WATCH | Delhi: Rajya Sabha MP & BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi says, "When the entire India and the world is celebrating the Ramnavami, the leaders of INDI alliance aren't avoiding to humiliate India and its culture. West Bengal CM, Mamata Banerjee has made a post on social… pic.twitter.com/BGqDyxJj8L — ANI (@ANI)

Politics Over Ram Navami in West Bengal

Addressing election rallies in Raiganj and Balurghat, PM Modi had hailed the Calcutta High Court's decision to allow a Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) procession in Howrah as a "victory for truth.".

"Devotees have to move the court to seek permission for Ram Navami rallies, but those who pelt stones at these rallies are permitted to do so. This year's Ram Navami celebrations are different as Ram Lalla has returned home in Ayodhya. But the TMC, as in previous years, opposes Ram Navami celebrations in the state and hatches conspiracies," said the Prime Minister. Following the inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya earlier this year, the VHP has planned an extensive Ram Mahotsav programme from April 9 to April 23, culminating in Hanuman Jayanti.

Sachindranath Singha, VHP's national assistant secretary, stated, "This year we are observing the Ram Mahotsav festival. On the day of Ram Navami on April 17, we will organise programmes or rallies across all gram panchayats and municipal wards in the state. We have lined up more than 5,000 programmes across the state." "The Ram Navami programme across the state will demonstrate Hindu might and unity. Hindu unity transcends politics; it's about faith in Lord Ram," he said.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari attended one such Ram Navami procession in the New Town area of the city while TMC minister Arup Roy and party's Howrah Lok Sabha constituency candidate Prasun Banerjee walked with processions in Howrah town. In Barrackpore, BJP candidate Arjun Singh, who had left TMC after being overlooked as candidate by the Mamata Banerjee-led party, led another Ram Navami procession.

Similar processions with youths chanting 'Jai Shri Ram,' and holding saffron flags and replicas of swords amid frenzied beating of drums were witnessed in Bankura, Purulia, Durgapur, Asansol and elsewhere in the state. Despite the administration forbidding display of arms in public, in Howrah swords were displayed in Ram Navami processions.

West Bengal BJP leader Agnimitra Paul alleged that several restrictions have been put in place as the devotees gear up for the Ram Navami procession. “Police are putting too much pressure on Ram Navami Akhara procession, which is going to be taken out today...like DJ cannot be played, a certain time is scheduled and more than four vehicles cannot be taken out. Timing has not been looked at during Muharram but it has been during Ram Navami and Durga Puja; we are not going to tolerate this anymore. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee says that she is a Hindu, however, she is an anti-Hindu,” said Paul.

#WATCH | Kharagpur, West Bengal: BJP leader Agnimitra Paul says, "...Police are putting too much pressure on Ram Navami Akhara procession, which is going to be taken out today...like DJ cannot be played, a certain time is scheduled and more than four vehicles cannot be taken out.… pic.twitter.com/Tqf1CdoaYk — ANI (@ANI)

TMC holds Shobha Yatra

On the other hand, Banerjee, while addressing a rally in Jalpaiguri, accused the BJP of trying to engineer riots on Wednesday, two days ahead of the first phase of elections. However, the TMC also organised rallies in various parts of the state. In Howrah, where communal riots occurred last year during Ram Navami, the TMC hosted a major rally on April 17.

#WATCH | West Bengal: 'Shobha Yatra' being taken out by TMC leaders and workers in Howrah on the occasion of #RamNavami pic.twitter.com/uFL21dkXa7 — ANI (@ANI)

TMC candidate from Jadavpur Lok Sabha seat Sayaani Ghosh led a Ram Navami rally in her constituency. "We believe in peaceful worshipping, we don't believe in flaunting muscle power," she said. TMC MP from Birbhum Satabdi Roy, who is seeking re-election, also led a Ram Navami celebration in her constituency.

Security Beefed Up Across Bengal

Security has been beefed up in West Bengal and several police stations have been put on high alert in order to avert any communal tension. In several areas of the state, the West Bengal Police is keeping vigil on routes of Ram Navami via drones.

