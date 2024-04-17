Advertisement

New Delhi: In a spate of controversial remarks, Rahul Gandhi's political advisor Sam Pitroda on Tuesday said that he was ashamed of the fact that Indians think it a big deal for Elon Musk to come and invest in India. He said that he was also ashamed of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recently-held conversation with Microsoft founder Bill Gates.

"As a technocrat, I was ashamed of the conversation PM Modi had with Bill Gates. How can the PM take credit for a country's every little electronic achievements?," asked Pitroda, adding that PM Modi has "no respect or gratitude for software guys who had done it."

Advertisement

Saying that he is more interested in the rickshaw-pullers of India than electronic vehicles, Pitroda said, "Musk comes in. He will announce Joint Venture. Some more electronic cars will be sold. PM Modi and Elon Musk will give advice to each other and everyone will clap. But, what about the poor rickshawallah? To me, that is more important than Musk coming. We only celebrate power and profit. We don't save planet and people. I want to worry about rickshawalla not EV."

Saying that to think about EVs are a "good thing," Pitroda said, "But, don't tell me that this is the biggest achievement of this government." Pitroda said that there was nothing "special" in it as every country is doing the same thing for the future. Pitroda was speaking virtually to news agency ANI on his newly-launched book 'The Idea of Democracy'.

Advertisement

Talking about the elections, Pitroda said that it is up to the people of India if they would want an "authoritarian country, which is polarised and more focused on religion." “People of India have to decide what kind of a nation they want to build going forward.”

Pitroda further said that the question of 'Modi vs Who' doesn't exist for him in a democratic set-up. He said that someone will eventually emerge as the PM candidate from the multiple leaders. "Nobody is good for this. Everybody grows in this job," said Pitroda.

Advertisement

Few days back, Pitroda got himself involved in another controversy when he said in an interview that the middle-class might have to pay more taxes when he was asked how will the Congress fullfill its promises of providing for more subsidies if it is voted to power. In an unverified video circulating on social media, the date of which is unclear, Pitroda is seen telling the interviewer, “ Not true. Middle class will have more opportunities. Middle class will get more jobs. Today there are no jobs. Taxes may go up a little bit. I don’t think that’s a major issue. Let’s not worry about that. Don’t be selfish, okay. Have a big heart.”

“How can you see poor people around you and feel that somebody can take 10 paise out of you. That’s not India,” he further added.

Advertisement

This is not the first time when Pitroda has made remarks that has even embarrassed the Congress. Back in 2019, his infamous ‘hua toh hua’ remark on the 1984 riots stirred huge row. Facing backlash from his own party, Pitroda said he was “misrepresented and blown out of proportion.” Even during the Pran Pratisha ceremony, Pitroda said, “They have to decide what are the real issues - is Ram Mandir the real issue or is inflation is a real issue,” said Pitroda.





Advertisement