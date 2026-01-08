'Nasty Naughty Home Minister Has Come To Collect Our Party's Poll Strategy': Mamata Banerjee On I-PAC Raids

Kolkata: While a special unit of Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids at multiple locations in Kolkata, including the political consultancy firm Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) in Salt Lake, including the residence of its chief, Pratik Jain, West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee rushed to Jain’s residence brushing aside reporters’ microphones and refusing to take questions.

On her way out, with hard disks, phones and files in her hand, the fuming TMC chief briefly spoke to the reporters, accusing the BJP-led government at the Centre, of using the garb of the anti-money laundering agency, to collect her party's data ahead of the crucial assembly elections.

“Is it the duty of the ED, Amit Shah to collect all of our party's hard disk, the candidate list, the party strategy, the party plan?” Banerjee questioned as he tore into the BJP for allegedly weaponizing the ED to seize all the crucial political strategic gameplay of the TMC, the saffron party's main political advisory in West Bengal.

Trading barbs at Union Home Minister Amit Shah, by calling him ‘naughty’ and ‘nasty’ for allegedly failing at his duties to protect the country, Banerjee questioned, “Is it the duty of ED or Amit Shah, the nasty Home Minister, the naughty Home Minister, who cannot protect the country and he is taking away all my party documents?”

The TMC chief, whose party is the only one which is in a position to give the BJP an equal competition in West Bengal, Banerjee said that the BJP has no “guts” to put up a fair fight.

“What will be the result if I raid the BJP party office? They don't have any guts,” the Chief Minister dared.

In an attack at the BJP, for carrying out the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in West Bengal, which the TMC claims is aimed at deleting a sizeable chunk of voters from the electoral roll, the Chief Minister said, “On one side, in the SIR case, they are deleting the names of all the Bengal people, more than 2 crore people, 1.5 crore people are being called, 54 lakh are being deleted without asking their details. They are using WhatsApp only.”

Banerjee acknowledged that Pratik Jain, the IPAC head, is the in-charge of her party's electoral strategy and hence collecting all the date from his residence and office is urgent and crucial, before it falls in the hands of the BJP, through the investigating agencies.

“Because of the elections, they are collecting all the information about my party. See I have brought everything. Because Pratik Jain is the in-charge of my party. So my hard disk, phone, they are collecting all. They have already attacked my IT officers at Sector 5. I am going there also,” she said.