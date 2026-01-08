BREAKING: ED Raids I-PAC in Kolkata, Mamata Banerjee Rushes To Pratik Jain’s Residence

Kolkata: A special unit of Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday conducted raids at multiple locations including a premises linked to the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) in Kolkata as part of a nationwide crackdown in a fake government job scam and alleged money laundering case.

The ED carried out searches at around 15 locations across India, targeting an organised gang accused of cheating people by promising fake government jobs. As part of the operation, the I-PAC office in Kolkata and the residence of IPAC co-founder Pratik Jain were searched.

Soon after news of the raids emerged, a visibly fuming West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee arrived at Pratik Jain’s residence in Kolkata, brushing aside reporters’ microphones and refusing to take questions.

Fuming Mamata At Pratik Jain's Residence

Speaking to the media, CM Mamata Banerjee alleged that ‘Trinamool Congress party documents’ were taken away during the raids. She further claimed that details related to TMC party candidates had been seized by the central agency. The Chief Minister accused the ED of targeting her party ahead of the elections and called the action politically motivated.

"Is it the duty of the ED, Amit Shah to collect the party's hard disk, candidate list, party strategy, party plan? The nasty, naughty Home Minister who cannot protect the country and is taking away all my party documents. What will be the result if I raid the BJP party office? On one side, they are deleting the names of all the voters by carrying out the SIR in West Bengal. Because of the elections, they are collecting all the information about my party..." the angry and fuming Mamata Banerjee told media as she came out of IPAC co-founder Pratik Jain's residence with a hard disk and file containing documents related to TMC party activities.

High Drama in Salt Lake

Amid ongoing ED raids, Mamata Banerjee arrived at the I-PAC corporate office in Salt Lake. In a swift move, Kolkata Police personnel were seen transferring several files with documents from the I-PAC office directly into the Chief Minister’s vehicle.

