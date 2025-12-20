PM Modi's Chopper Fails To Land In Bengal's Nadia, Addresses Rally Virtually

Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to West Bengal's Nadia had to be cancelled as his helicopter had to return to Kolkata airport after failing to land at the Taherpur helipad due to low visibility Saturday afternoon. Officials said that the chopper hovered over the helipad for some time and then took a U-turn.

The prime minister had to wait at the Kolkata Airport for some time. Eventually, he decided to address the public gathering at Taherpur Netaji Park in Ranaghat via video conferencing.

“Our government's efforts are aimed at developing even that corner of West Bengal which has been deprived for a long time,” PM Modi said in his address.

Earlier in the day , people gathered at the Taherpur Netaji Park in Ranaghat, Nadia, waving national flags for the Prime Minister's address. The Prime Minister was scheduled to inaugurate multiple development projects worth Rs 3,200 crore from Ranaghat in Nadia. Some of the key projects included a 66.7 km 4-lane stretch of the Barajaguli-Krishnanagar section of NH-34 and the foundation stone for the 4-laning of the Barasat-Barajaguli section of NH-34, which aims to improve connectivity between Kolkata and Siliguri.

The Prime Minister said in a post on X on Friday that while people in West Bengal are benefiting from the Centre's multifaceted development projects, they continue to suffer due to what he described as the “misrule of the Trinamool Congress in every sector.”

Asserting that the BJP is now the "only hope and trust" of the people, PM Modi said the excesses of the ruling party had “crossed all limits.”

