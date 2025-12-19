PM Modi Sweeps X Charts: 8 of India’s Top 10 Most-Liked Posts, No Other Politician on List | Image: X

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s posts have dominated X, with eight out of the 10 most-liked posts in India over the past 30 days originating from his official handle.

According to X’s newly launched “Most Likes: Last 30 Days” feature, no other politician featured in the country’s top 10 most-liked posts during this period, underlining PM Modi’s unmatched digital reach and engagement.

The most-liked post among the top 10 was PM Modi’s message on presenting a Russian-language copy of the Bhagavad Gita to Russian President Vladimir Putin during his recent visit to India. The post recorded a reach of 6.7 million views and garnered 2,31,000 likes.

“Presented a copy of the Gita in Russian to President Putin. The teachings of the Gita give inspiration to millions across the world,” PM Modi wrote.

Another highly engaged post was PM Modi’s message welcoming President Putin to India, which reached 10.6 million users and received 2,14,000 likes.

“Delighted to welcome my friend, President Putin to India. Looking forward to our interactions later this evening and tomorrow. India-Russia friendship is a time-tested one that has greatly benefitted our people,” the Prime Minister posted.

PM Modi’s posts on the Dharma Dhwajarohan ceremony at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya and his congratulatory message to the Indian Blind Women’s Cricket Team for winning the inaugural Blind Women’s T20 World Cup also featured among the most-liked tweets. These posts garnered 1,40,000 and 1,47,000 likes, respectively, with reach figures of 3.1 million and 5.5 million.

“To witness the Dharma Dhwajarohan Utsav at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir is a moment crores of people in India and the world have waited for,” PM Modi wrote in his Ayodhya post.

Congratulating the blind women’s cricket team, PM Modi said the victory was “a historic sporting achievement and a shining example of hard work.”