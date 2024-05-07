Advertisement

Bengaluru: Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) chief HD Kumaraswamy has alleged that the current Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar is responsible for releasing the obscene videos of his nephew and Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna. The JD-S leader said that it was a “political conspiracy to finish my family and party”. The state has been rocked with the sex scandal involving Prajwal, involving the alleged abuse of several women.

Prajwal Revanna has been absconding since the scandal came to light, having fled to Germany just a few days before. He is expected to surrender anytime, even as a blue corner notice has been issued against him.

Advertisement

What did Kumaraswamy say about DK Shivakumar?

The Karnataka sex scandal has led to a political row all over the country, and especially in the state. Kumaraswamy has demanded that DK Shivakumar be sacked for the release of the obscene tapes that inadvertently defamed several women. “If the Chief Minister has any morality, he should dismiss Mr. Shivakumar from the cabinet. We will also complain to the Governor of Karnataka,” he said in Bengaluru today.

Advertisement

Kumaraswamy added that he was not trying to protect Prajwal Revanna, his nephew, and wanted justice for his alleged victims.

Karnataka sex scandal prime accused Prajwal Revanna | File Photo

Kumaraswamy further accused the Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the sexual harassment case against Prajwal Revanna of “working at the behest of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. SIT is the Siddaramaiah Investigation Team and Shivakumar Investigation Team”.

Advertisement

Kumaraswamy demands CBI probe into sex scandal

Further, the former Karnataka CM has demanded a probe by the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) in the case. Kumaraswamy alleged that attempts were made to “lure people into filing complaints'' against Revanna and that monetary exchanges allegedly took place over the release of videos. He also demanded a probe into whether his brother and Prajwal’s father H D Revanna was involved in the kidnapping of one of the female victims of Prajwal.

Advertisement

HD Revanna was detained by the SIT on May 5 and has been remanded to police custody until May 8.

Kumaraswamy further alleged, “The way in which the government is conducting this enquiry shows they don't want any fair enquiry. They are not interested in giving an impartial probe. They only want to malign some people and don't want to protect the victims.”

Advertisement

Kumaraswamy added that there were discrepancies in the first information report (FIR). “No action has been taken against Naveen Gowda, who circulated the videos. They are all being protected by the government,” he alleged.

Kumaraswamy hits out at Rahul Gandhi , Priyanka Gandhi and Randeep Surjewala

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi | PTI File Photo

Slamming Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Randeep Surjewala, Kumaraswamy said, “Why are they bringing PM's name in the public and how is even PM involved? They are doing this to tarnish his image. Rahul says 400 women were raped by Prajwal. Let the SIT call Rahul Gandhi. Surjewala, Rahul and Priyanka are speaking about this everywhere. It looks like they have more information than the SIT.”