Earlier on Sunday, Prajwal Revanna filed a police complaint in the matter alleging the obscene videos featuring him with women were doctored. | Image:prajwal revanna

Advertisement

Bengaluru: The controversy over alleged ‘sex videos’ allegedly involving Prajwal Revanna, Janata Dal (Secular) (JDS) sitting MP and NDA candidate for Hassan Lok Sabha seat, has intensified with the special investigation team (SIT) having received a case file from local police station.

Amid speculations over his future in the party, Prajwal Revanna along with his father and JDS MLS from Holenarasipur, HD Revanna, is likely to file anticipatory bail plea in the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday.

Advertisement

SIT to Issue Notice to Prajwal, HD Revanna

The SIT probe panel will issue notices to the father-son duo.

Advertisement

The SIT team is led by IPS officers Seema Latkar and Suman D Pannekar. IPS Latkar will led investigation in Hassan. Meanwhile, the statement of the victim will be recorded by Pannekar in the SIT office. Another team will investigate technical evidence in the case.

Two pen drives had already been handed over to SIT from Hassan SP.

Advertisement

JDS Action Against Prajwal Revanna Today

Amid mounting pressure from the Opposition, the JDS on Monday announced the suspension of Revanna on Tuesday, two days after the case was registered against him.

Advertisement

Though, a final decision on the matter will be taken following a core committee meeting in Hubballi on Tuesday. According to media reports, the party is pondering over either suspending or expelling him.

Earlier on Sunday, an FIR was filed against Prajwal Revanna and HD Revanna – for sexual harassment and criminal intimidation based on a complaint from a woman, who worked in their household.

Advertisement

HD Kumaraswamy Breaks Silence

Interacting with reporters on Monday, JDS leader and Prajwal’s uncle, HD Kumaraswamy said that action will be taken against him and the investigation will reveal the details. Kumaraswamy said that the party has always respected women and always resolved their issues. The JDS leader said, “The CM has ordered an SIT probe into the matter. Be it me or HD Deve Gowda, we have always respected women, and have resolved any of their issues, whenever brought to us.”

Advertisement

The former Karnataka CM said that they are no one to pardon any crime. “The SIT probe has started in the Hassan Case, let all the details come. Whoever has committed the crime, whoever has had the salt, should drink water. We are not ones to pardon any such crimes. So first let the investigation reveal the details,” he added.

Earlier, on Sunday Revanna filed a police complaint in the matter alleging the obscene videos featuring him with women were doctored.

In his complaint he wrote, termed the video ‘morphed’ and said that it was an attempt to "tarnish his image and poison the mind of voters".

Meanwhile, Congress workers on Sunday held a protest demanding Revanna's immediate arrest.

Advertisement

For 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the JDS has joined hands with the BJP in September last year after severing ties with the Congress. Revanna was the NDA candidate in the Hassan Lok Sabha constituency, which went to polls on April 26.

Many obscene videos allegedly featuring Revanna with multiple women in compromised positions were reportedly circulated in recent days. Prajwal left the country amid the brewing row.

