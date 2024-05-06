Advertisement

New Delhi: Former Congress leader Radhika Khera in an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, s revealed that she was repeatedly targeted by the party leaders after she visited Ayodhya's Ram Mandir and posted its pictures. Radhika said, "When I paid my respect at the Ram Mandir, I took my family, after that very day Congress party started telling me that I was going the wrong way, I was going for anti-ideology of the party. They were completely against it. They stopped giving me shows, and debates. I was continuously being targeted for posting pictures and visiting the Ram Temple. I was told you're in touch with the BJP."

Speaking further, the former national spokesperson said that whenever she used to wear "orange" coloured clothes, people would come up to her and say 'Oh, you're joining BJP."

Expressing her disappointment in the Congres party, by questioning the party's ideology that claims to protect the 'Constitution,' which allows the right to follow any religion of their choice, Radhika said, "If I would write anything related to Lord Ram or I welcomed the decision by the Supreme Court, or when the entire ceremony took place, I was told that I was in touch with the BJP. So anyone who believes in Lord Ram or anyone who believes in any Hindu god, then for Congress, you're an agent of BJP."

The former spokesperson stated that individuals who supported religion have faced opposition. Citing examples of mythological demons Hiranyakashyap, Ravan and Kansa, she claimed that some people oppose those who take the name of Lord Shri Ram in the same way.

Khera also claimed that she didn't get justice even after repeatedly informing the party's top leaders, PTI reported.

“I am hurt by the fact that I did not get justice even after repeatedly informing all the top leaders of the party. Yes, I am a girl and can fight, and I am doing it now. I will continue to fight for justice for myself and my countrymen,” Khera added.

The communication and media coordinator for Chhattisgarh, Khera posted her resignation letter on her social media, X, addressed to Congress president Mallikarjuj Kharge.

In her resignation letter, she stated it is an established truth that since ancient times those who supported religion faced opposition.