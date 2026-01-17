'Beautiful Girl Can Distract Mind’: Congress MLA's Shocking Remark Justifying Rape Ignites Political Storm

Bhopal: In a controversial statement, Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Phool Singh Baraiya appears to justify the gruesome act of rape, saying that such incidents happen because the mind gets 'distracted' seeing a ‘beautiful’ girl.

"If you see a beautiful girl, your mind can get distracted, and incidents like rape can occur," the Congress MLA from Bhander said while speaking to a private news portal, which has led to a political storm in the state, owing to her demeaning and bizarre comment.

Baraiya further went on to claim that there are “no beautiful girls” among the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes communities.

In a serious and controversial claim regarding religious texts, the MLA added another shocking remark during his conversation. He said, "It is written in sacred texts that if someone cannot go on a pilgrimage, they can attain the same merit by having sexual intercourse with women from the Scheduled Castes (SC)."

BJP Hits Back at Congress

The deeply unsettling statements coming from the Congress MLA has received sharp rebuke from the BJP leadership. BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said that the Congress party has now mastered in the art of insulting Hindus and women.

"Insulting Hindus, insulting Hindu faith, insulting women - this has become the hallmark of the Congress party," Poonawalla said.

BJP's Madhya Pradesh Media-in-charge Ashish Usha Agarwal shot back saying that Baraiya's statement reflects a “sick, perverted, and criminal mindset” and is a confession of criminal mentality.

“Congress MLA Phool Singh Baraiya's statement is not a mere slip of the tongue, but a public display of sick, perverted, and criminal mindset. Weighing women on the scale of “beauty” and calling heinous crimes like rape against women from SC-ST communities as “tirtha phal” (fruits of pilgrimage)— This is not a statement, it is a confession of a criminal mentality,” Agarwal said in a post on X.

Asking the Congress leadership to apologise over such brazen comments, Agarwal questioned the hypocrisy behind the grand old party's recent “Save the Constitution” slogan.