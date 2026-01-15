O Romeo Controversy: Gangster Link Of Shahid Kapoor-Triptii Dimri Starrer Leads To Cancellation Of Trailer Launch

O Romeo Controversy: The hit actor-director pair of Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bhardwaj have teamed up once for the upcoming gangster thriller O Romeo. The film has a star-studded cast, with many prominent names like Nana Patekar, Farida Jalal, Disha Patani, Tamannaah Bhatia, Avinash Tiwary, Shakti Kapoor and more set to amp up the action and drama in the forthcoming feature film.

However, after the teaser of O Romeo released, the movie is being linked to gangster Hussain Ustara's life and times. Reportedly, the working title of this film was Arjun Ustara, which has been changed to O Romeo now. Hussain was an arch rival of Dawood Ibrahim, the infamous gangster. It is expected that the film will draw comparisons with the lives of Hussain, those close to him, Dawood and more. While the events may be dramatized, the makers have confirmed that O Romeo is "inspired by true events", further fueling speculation around what is in store for the audiences.

While expectations from the movie are peaking, a report in Pinkvilla has stated that the trailer launch of O Romeo has been cancelled due to security reasons. The report stated that the makers took this decision after the late gangster Hussain Ustara’s daughter, Sanober Shaikh, allegedly demanded a ransom of ₹2 crore from the film’s team.

O Romeo will release on February 13 | Image: X

The trailer launch event of O Romeo would have flagged off the official promotions of the movie but is seems like the makers would rather debut the clip online and skip the traditional way. More details regarding when the trailer will be released on social media platforms are awaited.

