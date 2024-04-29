Advertisement

New Delhi: The leaders of Janata Dal (Secular) on Monday, April 29, demanded the party leadership to expel Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna and his father, former minister HD Revanna. JDS MLA Samruddhi Manjunath said that the sex video case in which Prajwal Revanna is currently embroiled has brought embarrassment to the entire state.

Manjunath claimed that he has support of 19 JDS MLAs, as he asked the central leadership to expel both Prajwal and HD Revanna from the party within 24 hours.

Advertisement

“Hassan's obscene videos are circulating in the media, it has embarrassed party workers. President HD Devegowda and HD Kumaraswamy should take a proper decision. They should decide whether 19 MLAs are important or HD Revanna or Prajwal is important. Revanna and Prajwal should be expelled from the party within 24 hours to save the party's principles and save us from embarrassment,” said Manjunath.

Prajwal Revanna with HD Deve Gowda

SIT Probe Ordered Against Revanna

The Karnataka government has constituted a Special Investigation Team to probe the allegations against Prajwal Revanna. The SIT was formed by the Siddaramaiah government after a letter by Chairperson of Women’s Commission Dr Nagalakshmi Chowdhary to the government regarding the sexual abuse of hundreds of women allegedly by Revanna.

Advertisement

The three-member SIT of IPS officers is led by the Additional Director General of Police (CID) Bijay Kumar Singh, while the other two members are Assistant Inspector General of Police Suman D Pennekar and Mysuru Superintendent of Police Seema Latkar. The SIT has been asked to complete its investigation at the earliest.

FIR Against HD Revanna

Former minister H D Revanna has been booked by Holenarasipur police on the complaint of his house help. A case of sexual harassment and stalking was registered on Sunday against him.

His house help, claiming that she is a relative of Revanna’s wife Bhavani, alleged that four months after she started working, Revanna used to sexually harass her. She also alleged that HD Revanna's son Prajwal used to make video calls to her daughter and have "vulgar conversations" with her. She also alleged that there is a threat to her life as well as other members of her family.

Advertisement

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)

Advertisement