New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson and former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) member Shazia Ilmi spoke to Republic on the alleged wrongdoings of AAP in the wake of the Swati Maliwal assault case.

In an earlier conversation with Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami about the inner workings of AAP, Shazia Ilmi had accused Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal of being aware of the happenings in his party.

Today, Shazia Ilmi made fresh allegations against AAP based on past incidents of the party members being mistreated or even allegedly murdered. While speaking to Republic, she said, “It has the mention of many members of AAP who underwent trauma or were murdered,” she said. The BJP leader further listed the allegations against AAP, as follows:

1. Santosh Koli: During the party's inception, Santosh Koli was mysteriously murdered. Her parents spoke about it and said that something wrong had happened.

2. Soni Mishra suicide case: MLA of Nerula Sharad Chauhan had sexually exploited her. She went running to Arvind Kejriwal to seek justice. Kejriwal had said, "Seek a compromise".

3. Anshu Prakash was beaten up. (AAP) gave the same reason that CCTV cameras were not working. Amanatullah Khan and Prakash Jarwal were sent to jail in this matter. They were chargesheeted and convicted.

4. Yogendra Yadav and Prashant Bhushan were beaten up. They spoke about this in the NEC meeting in 2015.

On the Swati Maliwal case and accused Bibhav Kumar

On the Swati Maliwal case, Shazia Ilmi maintained, “AAP and its leaders are protecting (the accused) Bibhav (Kumar). He is the Shahjahan Sheikh of Delhi. 'Aam Aadmi Party' has become 'Aam Aparadhi Party'. Why is the CCTV footage blank? Why did Bibhav format his phone? It is a dirty-trick department. They are victim-shaming. They do not have a shred of evidence against the BJP to claim that it’s a BJP controversy.”

“Do they mean to say that they planted Swati Maliwal 20 years back? Today's protest was a flop show. Kejriwal's place is in the jail,” said Ilmi over the protest of the Delhi CM and other AAP leaders at the BJP headquarters today.

What Shazia said to Arnab about AAP

While speaking to Arnab, Ilmi had said that Swati Maliwal was assaulted at the behest of Arvind Kejriwal. Further, she recalled being abused by AAP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia and some more people from the party.

“Horrible things were spoken against me,” said Shazia Ilmi, as she narrated the incident. “I had tears of anger and went to meet Kejriwal. I saw Manish Sisodia with all these people who had abused me. I told Kejriwal how these people harassed me and raised slogans against me in the morning. He asked me, 'Speak to Manish, I don't know anything',” she revealed.

Assaultgate hits AAP | Hear the story of Shazia Illmi (@shaziailmi), BJP Spokesperson



"Criminal action must be taken against Kejriwal. The incident has happened on his watch and at his behest," said Shazia Ilmi, making a big claim. "Bibhav Kumar does what his master tells him. He is used to instigating and humiliating people. He has been doing this since forever," alleged Shazia Ilmi.