Kolkata: Three days after CBI's astonishing discovery of a large tranche of arms and explosives in Sandeshkhali made headlines, a massive manhunt is underway for Abu Taleb Mollah, Sheikh Shahjahan's aide and owner of the residence from where the weapons were seized. Following the January 5 attacks on the ED officials in Sandeshkhali, a lot of weapons were transferred from Shahjahan's house to several places under the supervision of Taleb's relative, who is a Trinamool leader.

Asked if Taleb is being shielded by the Bengal police, Rajya Sabha MP and state BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya told Republic that it is likely as the local police acts under TMC's direction. Speaking exclusively to Republic, Bhattacharya said, "These are not ordinary weapons. There is an international connection and Shahjahan is in the center of everything. If the state administration is not ready to assist the central investigation forces, then the net result is zero. It is the TMC's agenda to establish a hegemony over that area. That is why the police is working in the same direction."

According to our sources, the CBI is all set to approach the Basirhat court on Monday in order to add new provisions under the arms and explosives act. Suspicion over these arms being used to target ED officials during Jan 5 attacks are seemingly growing. The central investigating agency is faced with these questions -- How many days old are these weapons or were they freshly acquired? And if at all, they were used in the first place. The missing clues in the puzzle lies in the ballistics testing of the seized weapons.

Bengal BJP Secretary and advocate Priyanka Tibrewal, who has set up a camp for the Sandeshkhali victims, told Republic that the same situation prevails in Diamond Harbour, which is the home constituency of TMC heavyweight Abhishek Banerjee. "Sandeshkhali was sitting on explosives. This is just one sample. There are several Sandeshkhalis spread across Bengal. Go to Minakha. Abhishek Banerjee's close associate Jahangir's reign of terror is well-known. Lot of complaints have come from Minakha as well. Wherever there is a minority population present in majority in Bengal, the same Sandeshkhali-like situation is prevailing. And, Muslims, in general, are not involved. By choosing one or two strongmen among the lot, the TMC has manufactured such volatile situation across the state, said Tibrewal.

Meanwhile, another controversy has erupted as West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has attacked the CBI and the NSG over the recent discovery of weapons from Sandeshkhali. Mamata alleged that there is a possibility that they might have taken the weapons with them and planted them over there. Following her allegations, several TMC leaders questioned the timing of the CBI raids ahead of voting. Calling Mamata's claims ludicrous, former NSG commando Dipanjan Chakraborty told Republic Bangla, "Really hoped that Mamata Banerjee had an idea about NSG since she has been in politics and governance for decades. I would have still understood if someone like a Shahjahan had said this. How can someone, who has been elected to the Parliament, say this? Doesn't she know what NSG's role is? NSG's role is pretty limited. When the investigating agency found explosives and saw the situation was sensitive, the NSG was called only then. This is the first time such an allegation has been made against NSG in India."

