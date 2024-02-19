Smriti Irani vs Rahul: Gandhi Scion Not Welcomed in Amethi Amid 'Go Back' Slogans at Bharat Jodo

Advertisement

Amethi: On a day when Union Minister Smriti Irani challenged Rahul Gandhi to fight from Amethi, the Gandhi scion was invited with 'Rahul Go Back' slogans during his Uttar Pradesh leg of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. Reacting to Rahul's visit, the Amethi MP said, "Today, Amethi has received an investment of Rs 6523 crore in the Investors' Summit. The anger of the people of Amethi against the Gandhi family is clearly visible. Today, when he arrived, he was welcomed by empty seats. In Amethi, I fought against a candidate who had the support of many people. Empty streets were showing that they have nothing to do with the Gandhi family."

Once Gandhi stronghold, Smriti Irani, riding on the Modi wave, defeated Rahul convincingly in the last Lok Sabha elections to everyone's surprise. Out of 80 seats in UP, the Congress managed to win only Raebareli, which was represented by Sonia Gandhi. However, with Sonia going over to Rajya Sabha, Congress' fate in Raebareli for the upcoming polls remain undecided.

Advertisement

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has also given an ultimatum to Rahul Gandhi, stating that he will only join the UP leg of the Yatra if Congress takes SP's offer to field candidates in 17 seats only.



On SP chief Akhilesh Yadav's offer, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, who is also present with Rahul Gandhi at Amethi, said, "Everything will be alright. He has agreed and our people have agreed too. There is no problem."