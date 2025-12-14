'Some Good People Are Coming Forward': Congress Leader Husain Dalwai On Pakistan University Introducing Sanskrit Course

Mumbai: Congress leader Husain Dalwai, commenting on a university in Pakistan reportedly introducing a Sanskrit course for the first time since Partition, said that Pakistan is connected to Indian history and the country should therefore welcome this decision.

"Pakistan was formed by separating from India. So Pakistan is also connected to India's history. Some good people are coming forward in Pakistan, which is a good thing, and we should welcome it," Dalwai told ANI.

The Congress leader also responded to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's speech delivered in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands during the inauguration of a Veer Savarkar statue, where Bhagwat asserted that statements suggesting India should be divided should not be made. Responding to the remarks, Dalwai said that nobody is talking about dividing the country here.

"Who talks about India being divided there? Nobody. Perhaps they are the ones who talk like that in their own 'shakha'. It should also be written on Savarkar's statue how many times he apologised to the British," added Dalwai.

For the first time since Partition, Pakistan's Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) has reportedly introduced a four-credit course in the classical language Sanskrit. This initiative was launched following a three-month weekend workshop that attracted strong interest from students and scholars. Additionally, the university plans to introduce courses on the Hindu epic, the Mahabharata, and the Bhagavad Gita.