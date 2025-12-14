'TMC Tried To Hijack Messi Event': Sukanta Majumdar On Salt Lake Stadium Chaos

Kolkata: The much-anticipated appearance of football superstar Lionel Messi in Kolkata turned chaotic on Sunday, sparking a political row, with Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar accusing the West Bengal government of mismanagement.

Majumdar alleged that the event was hijacked by Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders, claiming that both the organisers and those surrounding Messi were linked to the ruling party.

Speaking to ANI, Majumdar said, “This is the mismanagement of the West Bengal government... The organisers were people from TMC itself, and now TMC is trying to show that they are separate, but they are not; both are the same. TMC leaders were present there, and they tried to hijack this event. Whoever was around Messi, all of them were TMC people.”

Earlier today, BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal criticised the West Bengal government over the handling of the Argentina footballer Lionel Messi's event in Kolkata, saying the administration failed to manage the large crowd properly and accused officials from the state government of hogging Messi.

The BJP leader added that this prevented people who had paid for tickets from getting a glimpse of Messi and warned that if such events are not managed properly, they could lead to incidents endangering both life and property.

Speaking on the incident, Khandelwal said, “The West Bengal government clearly appears to have failed in this event. People from the West Bengal government surrounded him, and those from whom a large amount of money was taken did not even get a glimpse, which caused all the disorder. I think the administration there is directly responsible for this. Events of this type, if not properly managed, can also prove to be a danger to life and property.”

Messi's much-anticipated Kolkata appearance ended in chaos after fans alleged that the presence of VIPs and politicians on the pitch deprived them of a proper glimpse of the World Cup-winning superstar, for whom they had bought tickets. The situation escalated after Messi left the venue early, triggering protests, slogan-shouting and vandalism inside the Salt Lake Stadium.

