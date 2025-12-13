'Failure of Govt': Delhi Minister Manjinder Sirsa Blames TMC Govt Over Chaos at Messi Event

New Delhi: Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Saturday criticised the ruling TMC-led West Bengal government after chaos erupted during the event featuring legendary footballer Lionel Messi in Kolkata, calling it a "failure" of the state government.

Speaking to reporters, Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, "The event was very unfortunate. This is a failure of the government. Nepotism has become a culture there... (Chief Minister) Mamata Banerjee should think about where she has brought Bengal to."

Messi's Kolkata leg of the GOAT Tour descended into chaos on Saturday as fans who paid high ticket prices at Salt Lake Stadium's event began throwing bottles and attempting to break the gates between the stands after the Argentine legend left early. Angry fans resorted to vandalism at the Kolkata stadium, alleging poor event management and criticising VIPs and politicians for 'hogging' the football icon's attention and time to the extent that fans did not even get a glimpse of Messi.

The situation escalated when angry fans attempted to enter the ground to vandalise the tent and the goal post. To control the situation, police personnel used mild force to disperse the angry crowd from the ground.

West Bengal police have arrested the organiser of Lionel Messi's GOAT Tour event for mismanagement of the event.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also apologised to fans after Messi's Kolkata event turned into chaos.

