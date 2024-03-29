A case has been registered against former minister and BRS working president KTR in Hanmakonda | Image: PTI

Hyderabad: A case has been registered against former minister and BRS working president KTR in Hanmakonda. Congress leaders filed a complaint at Hanmakonda Police Station to take action against KTR's comments against Telangana CM Revanth Reddy.

#BREAKING | Police complaint filed against KT Rama Rao for allegedly making "baseless and misleading" comments against Telangana CM Revanth Reddy in a bid to disrupt peace



In the complaint, Congress leaders stated that people are being misled with baseless allegations and KTR is acting to disrupt peace and security. It seems that the Hanmakonda police registered zero FIR against KTR on the complaint of Congress leaders.