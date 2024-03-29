×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 29th, 2024 at 14:04 IST

Trouble Mounts for BRS Leader: Cong Files Case Against KTR over Comments Against CM Revanth Reddy

Congress leaders filed a complaint at Hanmakonda Police Station to take action against KTR's comments against Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

Reported by: Digital Desk
A case has been registered against former minister and BRS working president KTR in Hanmakonda
A case has been registered against former minister and BRS working president KTR in Hanmakonda | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Hyderabad: A case has been registered against former minister and BRS working president KTR in Hanmakonda. Congress leaders filed a complaint at Hanmakonda Police Station to take action against KTR's comments against Telangana CM Revanth Reddy.

In the complaint, Congress leaders stated that people are being misled with baseless allegations and KTR is acting to disrupt peace and security. It seems that the Hanmakonda police registered zero FIR against KTR on the complaint of Congress leaders.

Advertisement

Published March 29th, 2024 at 14:04 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

TMC Delgation at ECI Office

TMC Seeks EC Help

a few seconds ago
MP: ASI Continues Survey of Disputed Bhojshala Complex, Muslim Body Submits Objection

Bhojshala Temple History

a minute ago
Kerala Nirmal Lottery Sambad Friday Result

Kerala Lottery Today

3 minutes ago
Congress Press Conference

India News LIVE

6 minutes ago
Raw Mango

Raw Mango Benefits

7 minutes ago
Gen Z worker goes to the salon while “working from home”

Working From Home

9 minutes ago
Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi news

10 minutes ago
Jailed Gangster Mukhtar Ansari Passes Away

Mukhtar Ansari Death

12 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Polls Live

15 minutes ago
Delhi Traffic Comes to Halt After Insta Influencers Stop Car to Shoot Reel

Delhi Traffic Disrupted

17 minutes ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon In Pant Suit

19 minutes ago
Tie-dye printed shirts

Styling Tie-dye Print

20 minutes ago
Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Looks Elegant

21 minutes ago
Sri Lanka on High Alert on Good Friday

Sri Lanka Good Friday

21 minutes ago
ZSU-23-4 Shilka

Indian Army Tests Shilka

21 minutes ago
Gautam Gambhir gets into a fight with Virat Kohli

RCB vs KKR

22 minutes ago
Panasonic Automotive

Panasonic sells auto biz

22 minutes ago
Alaya F

Alaya's Airport Fashion

23 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Experience The Magic Of These Lakes In Kashmir

    Web Stories17 hours ago

  2. R Ashwin reveals an NZ cricketer doubted IPL would go past 2-3 years

    Sports 17 hours ago

  3. Ravindra Jadeja TROLLS MS Dhoni: 'After Sakshi bhabhi, I am the only guy

    Sports 17 hours ago

  4. MP: Villagers Torch Liquor Store After 8-Year-Old's Body Found in Lake

    India News17 hours ago

  5. Bollywood Celebs Who Had Secret Weddings: Aditi-Siddharth To Virushka

    Entertainment17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo