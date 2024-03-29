Updated March 29th, 2024 at 14:04 IST
Trouble Mounts for BRS Leader: Cong Files Case Against KTR over Comments Against CM Revanth Reddy
Congress leaders filed a complaint at Hanmakonda Police Station to take action against KTR's comments against Telangana CM Revanth Reddy
- Politics
Reported by: Digital Desk
A case has been registered against former minister and BRS working president KTR in Hanmakonda | Image:PTI
Hyderabad: A case has been registered against former minister and BRS working president KTR in Hanmakonda. Congress leaders filed a complaint at Hanmakonda Police Station to take action against KTR's comments against Telangana CM Revanth Reddy.
In the complaint, Congress leaders stated that people are being misled with baseless allegations and KTR is acting to disrupt peace and security. It seems that the Hanmakonda police registered zero FIR against KTR on the complaint of Congress leaders.
Published March 29th, 2024 at 14:04 IST
