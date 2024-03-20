Advertisement

Bengaluru: Following her remarks on linking people from Tamil Nadu to the Rameshwaram Cafe blast in Bengaluru, Karnataka BJP Minister Shobha Karandlaje has issued apologies and retracted her statement. Soon after she stated that the bomber behind the Rameshwaram blasts was trained in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri forests, she faced a massive backlash with the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister demanding legal action against her for 'spreading hate speech’.



A video has emerged wherein Shobha could be heard saying, “People from Tamil Nadu come here, get trained there, and plant bombs here. They placed a bomb in the cafe.” She was referring to the bomb blast at Bengaluru’s popular The Rameshwaram Cafe on March 1 which left at least 10 people injured.

While clarifying her stance, she wrote on X, “ To my Tamil brothers & sisters, I wish to clarify that my words were meant to shine light, not cast shadows. Yet I see that my remarks brought pain to some - and for that, I apologize. My remarks were solely directed towards those trained in the Krishnagiri forest linked to the Rameshwaram Cafe blast. To anyone from Tamilnadu effected, From the depths of my heart, I ask your forgiveness. Furthermore, I retract my previous comments (sic).”

Retweeting the viral video, CM Stalin had condemned her remarks and said that someone closely linked to the investigation should have made such claims. He urged the ECI to take note of her speech and initiate stringent action against her.

CM Stalin tweeted, “Strongly condemn Union BJP Minister @ShobhaBJP's reckless statement. One must either be an NIA official or closely linked to the #RameshwaramCafeBlast to make such claims. Clearly, she lacks the authority for such assertions. Tamilians and Kannadigas alike will reject this divisive rhetoric of BJP. I also urge for an appropriate legal action against Shobha for causing threat to peace, harmony and national unity. From the Prime Minister to cadre, everyone in the BJP should stop engaging in this dirty divisive politics at once. ECI must take note of this hate speech and initiate stringent action immediately(sic).”

After Stalin’s criticism, Karandlaje reinforced her claims, citing NIA investigations that the Rameshwaram bomber was trained at Krishnagiri forests.

She added “Tamil makkal has a long history of harmonious relations with Karnataka.” "They have been an integral part of Karnataka's social fabric, contributing immensely to the state. We have close cultural bonds and shared history(Sic), she further wrote.