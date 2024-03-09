Updated March 8th, 2024 at 23:06 IST
AI Dubs PM Modi’s Republic Summit 2024 Speech in 8 Languages
PM Modi's Republic Summit 2024 speech is now available in languages such as Bangla, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, Marathi, Odia, and Malayalam.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech at the Republic Summit 2024 has become more accessible to a wider audience with the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) technology on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter. With the Republic Summit 2024 speech, PM Modi's messages are reaching audiences in languages such as Bangla, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, Marathi, Odia, and Malayalam through dedicated X accounts.
Taking to his social media platform X, PM Modi shared the news, stating, "Some have used the medium of AI to translate my speeches into different languages. Also visit this handle for my other talks in this language," inviting followers to access his speeches in multiple languages.
PM Modi’s Republic Summit 2024 speech now available in these languages
PM Modi's speeches in Malayalam:
PM Modi's speeches in Marathi:
PM Modi's speeches in Odia:
PM Modi's speeches in Telugu:
PM Modi's speeches in Kannada:
PM Modi's speeches in Bangla:
PM Modi's speeches in Punjabi:
PM Modi's speeches in Tamil:
