Leaders With Family Think of Making Their Own Children PM,CM: Amit Shah at Republic Summit

Republic Summit 2024: The Bharatiya Janata Party is dedicated to build the nation as per the imagination of our freedom fighters, said Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Republic Summit 2024 behind held in the national capital on Thursday, March 7. Slamming the Opposition for making personal attacks on the Prime Minister, Amit Shah said that the ones indulged in dynasty politics will never understand the politics of welfare.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Network’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami at Republic Summit 2024 based on the theme of ‘Bharat: The Next Decade’, Amit Shah said that the Opposition leaders keep attacking the Prime Minister as they are uncomfortable with a ‘chaiwala’ taking up the top post in the country.

On Lalu Yadav's family jibe on PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, “Lalu ji is right. PM Modi doesn't have a family. Because leaders with family are only concerned about making their own children the Prime Minister. I have been working with PM Modi for many years. I have never seen him taking a day off.” He has been constantly working for the welfare of the common people, Amit Shah said.

Slamming the Opposition, Amit Shah said that ones concerned only about upliftment of their own children will never think of the nation's progress. “Parivaarvadis will never understand the politics of welfare. Parivaarvadis are only concerned about their own family. Parivaarvadis are intolerant how a chaiwala became the Prime Minister of the country,” said Amit Shah at Republic Summit 2024.

“Our goal is not only to remain only in power. Indians did not fight in the freedom struggle to live in an uneducated and insecure society. Our aim is to fulfill the dreams of freedom fighters,” said the Union Home Minister at Republic Summit.

India's biggest news summit- Republic Summit 2024, begun with huge enthusiasm, on Thursday in Delhi. Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami inaugurated the Republic Summit 2024. The theme for this year's Summit is "Bharat: The Next Decade," with a focus on what India can do in the coming 10 years to make sure that the country achieves the dream of 'Viksit Bharat - A Developed India', before 2047.