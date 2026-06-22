Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Addresses Demographic Challenges, Predicts BJP's 2029 National Victory at Republic Summit 2026

New Delhi: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma used his address at the Republic Summit 2026 to spotlight both the demographic challenges facing border states and his ambitious vision for economic resurgence in India’s East and Northeast.

In a wide-ranging speech, Sarma underscored the need to protect India’s sensitive border regions, describing the effort as transcending party lines.

“We have not taken change of democracy as a serious issue in this country, thinking that these will actually make a particular community hostile or particular community may not vote for the party in power. These are unfitted agenda for long,” the Assam Chief Minister observed.

“Secularism in 1947 was granted to the citizens of India and not to those who have come here to destabilise our demography,” he asserted. He warned that, except for Odisha, every state in Eastern and North-Eastern India is a victim of demographic invasion, and highlighted the geo-strategic importance of nationalist governments in these areas. He further predicted that the next victim of demographic invasion will be Jharkhand.

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Detailing Assam’s electoral realities, Sarma noted the projected 40% Muslim population in the state, with 36% comprising people with roots across the border. He explained that these shifting demographics necessitate vigilant strategies to curb infiltration while maintaining stability.

“Secularism is not the answer of every disease. The answer is that you to maintain the demographic balance. Secularism is for local Muslims," he said.

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On a personal note, the Chief Minister spoke of his leadership approach rooted in rigorous self-assessment: “I get sad when I fail. So constant self-assessment is what I always do.” He dismissed abstract ideas of ‘moral victory’, insisting that real success lies in delivering tangible results on the ground.

Balancing these challenges, Sarma painted an optimistic roadmap for the region’s future, positioning Assam as the gateway for national progress.

“We are the entry point of the country. We have to develop a culture of welcoming industry,” he said, stressing the need to create a conducive environment for investors.

He pointed to Assam’s inherent strengths: abundant natural resources, strategic international borders, and access to growing markets.

“We have the natural resources, we have the international borders, we have the market – we just have to create an environment for industry and the next two decades will belong to the East and North East,” Sarma declared.

“By November, Tata Semi Conductor will start exporting ships from Guwahati. We are going to export 48 million ships from Guwahati," he also announced.

The Chief Minister urged a shift away from historical negativity. “We have to bring positivity because we have been deprived so much. Negativity was instilled in our blood. Once positivity comes, we will be the bright spot of the economy, we will contribute to the growth of the nation. We believe by heart that the future is ours, and we will work,” he said.

Citing impressive economic indicators, Sarma claimed Assam is outpacing the national average. “Country is growing at 29%, Assam is growing at 45%,” he stated, expressing confidence that the Northeast is poised to become a major contributor to India’s growth story.

Looking ahead politically, Sarma predicted strong performance for the BJP in the region. “In the eastern and northeastern states, BJP will win in 2029. It is like a fixed deposit,” he remarked.

"Other Prime Minister use to think of next five years, our Prime Minister thinks of next 25 years," he added.