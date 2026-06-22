‘Bharat Is A Reliable Power’: PM Modi Defines India’s Global Identity, Asserts India’s Role In Shaping Next 1000 Years

New Delhi: At the Republic Summit 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has declared that while the world speaks of Bharat becoming a superpower or great power, the nation’s true identity lies in dependability. Addressing the annual summit of the Republic Media Network, PM Modi said, “Bharat is a reliable power", framing India’s strength around trust and consistency rather than labels of dominance.

The Prime Minister's remark at the nation's biggest summit of 2026 underlined a vision of leadership built on responsibility, not rhetoric.

PM Narendra Modi went on to outline how India’s priorities are already understood globally. “The world knows it's nation first for India," he asserted, pointing to a growing international recognition of the country’s ethos and values. In his view, the world now associates India first and foremost with its civilisational identity and approach to global challenges, rather than with transient political or economic trends.

PM Modi then extended the horizon of India’s ambition far beyond immediate policy cycles. Speaking with conviction, he stated, “I am saying this with lot of responsibility. India will write future for the next 1000 years.” His comment positioned Bharat not merely as a participant in contemporary geopolitics, but as a civilisational force that will shape long-term global narratives through culture, innovation and governance.

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From Superpower Talk To Reliable Power