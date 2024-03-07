Updated March 7th, 2024 at 21:27 IST
Bharat Will Become World's Largest Economy In This Decade: PM Modi at Republic Summit 2024
"Before the next decade starts, we will see India becoming the third largest economy," said PM Modi speaking at Republic Summit 2024.
- Republic Summit
- 1 min read
Reported by: Isha Bhandari
Bharat Will Become World's Largest Economy In This Decade: PM Modi | Image:Republic
Advertisement
Republic Summit 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking at the Republic Summit 2024, unveiled ambitious plans for India's economic future. With determination and optimism, he declared, "Before the next decade starts, we will see India becoming the third largest economy."
This is a developing story…
Advertisement
Published March 7th, 2024 at 21:22 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.