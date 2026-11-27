Artificial Intelligence is increasingly moving from experimentation to implementation, changing the way businesses operate, industries scale and organisations approach decision-making. While the pace of innovation continues to accelerate, the larger question for businesses is how to translate these technological developments into measurable outcomes.

This question will take centre stage at the Republic AI Summit 2026 – From AI to Actual Impact, presented by ZOHO, on November 27, bringing together leaders from technology, business, healthcare and industry for a day of discussions on the changing role of Artificial Intelligence.

The summit comes at a time when India is looking to strengthen its position in the global AI ecosystem, with growing interest in deep-tech innovation, industrial applications and the integration of intelligent technologies into traditional business models.

The discussions will begin with a look at how AI is changing the marketing landscape. Founders Aman Rai of Adsworm and Amit Garg of MPC Cloud Consulting will examine the evolving relationship between technology, consumer engagement and the future of digital advertising.

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The workplace is another area undergoing considerable change. A fireside conversation with Ayush Garg, Founder of the Delhi School of Artificial Intelligence, will explore how AI is influencing professional environments and reshaping the way organisations approach work.

India’s deep-tech ambitions will also feature prominently. Hardik Shah, Director of Strategy at CoRover and BharatGPT, will discuss the opportunities and challenges involved in building India’s deep-tech future, including the development of homegrown technology and innovation.

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The focus will then shift to industrial applications, with Ramneek Teng of Engineering Services, Bluspring, and Vijay Baliyan, Managing Director – Supply Chain and Engineering at Accenture, examining how businesses can move industrial AI from pilot projects to large-scale implementation.

An equally important dimension of the AI conversation is its economic viability. Ashwin R, Co-founder and Partner at Bharat Innovation Fund, and Avnish Sabharwal, former MD of Accenture Ventures and Advisor at V-Spark and Vedanta, will discuss the real economics of AI adoption in India, including the investments, opportunities and business considerations shaping its expansion.

Healthcare will be another key area of discussion. Dr Akhilesh, Director of Joint Replacement and Arthroscopy at Max Super Speciality Hospital, Vaishali, and Dr D.K. Gupta, Chairman and Managing Director of Felix Hospital, Noida, will examine how AI is influencing healthcare delivery, clinical practice and the possibilities for improved patient care.

The summit will also turn its attention to the changing nature of human resources. Shivani Rawat, Co-Founder of MeHAN AI, and Saksham Sandhu, Co-Founder and CEO of GoodSpace.ai, will explore how organisations can rethink recruitment, workforce management and workplace practices in an AI-driven environment.

As industrial applications continue to evolve, Niharika Kolte Alekar, Founder and CEO of Volar Alta, will discuss what lies ahead for industrial AI and the next phase of its adoption.

The day’s discussions will conclude with a focus on trust and accountability in India’s AI ecosystem. Purva Bhandari, Co-founder and Strategy Head at Deccan AI, and Anoop G Prabhu, Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer of Vehant Technologies, will examine the importance of building trust in Indian AI and the role of responsible technology development.

Across these conversations, a common thread emerges: AI’s potential will ultimately be measured not by the pace of its development alone, but by the problems it can solve and the value it can create.

With perspectives spanning marketing, deep-tech, manufacturing, economics, healthcare and human resources, Republic AI Summit 2026 aims to bring the industry conversation closer to the realities of AI adoption.