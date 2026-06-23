From ‘Red Terror’ To Sporting Glory: PM Modi Charts Bastar’s Transformation At Republic Summit 2026

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi painted a vivid picture of transformation in India’s tribal heartlands during his address at the Republic Summit 2026 on June 22.

Contrasting the region’s volatile past with its current developmental trajectory, PM Modi highlighted the transformation of Bastar as a key example of India's success in countering Maoist extremism. He declared that Maoist extremism is “counting its last breaths” in the country, thanks to a strategy of persistent, grassroots-focused nation-building.

Reflecting on the progress made since 2014, PM Modi highlighted the stark disparity between the decade of 2004–2014- which saw over 17,000 incidents of Naxal-related violence- and the subsequent years of stabilization.

“Today there will be one line news for you... That the Maoist terrorism is over. Things do not happen like this. You have to be ready for that,” the Prime Minister noted, criticizing previous administrations for failing to protect the Constitution in affected regions.

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“And these days, some people keep showing the constitution. But when these people were in the government, and in the affected areas of Naxalism, the constitution was shot to death.”

New era for Bastar

The Prime Minister pointed to the Bastar Olympics as the ultimate symbol of this regional shift noting that the event demonstrates how "aspirations and talents of youth" are now replacing the fear and uncertainty that once defined the region.

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“Today you see. In areas like Bastar, there is no bomb, gun. There is the smoke of Bastar Olympics. And till now, there have been two editions of this Olympics,” he remarked.

The event’s success, growing from 1.5 lakh participants in its first year to approximately 4 lakh in the second, serves as the Prime Minister’s definitive evidence that the aspirations of the youth are finally replacing the legacy of terror.

“That is, where there was terror, there talent is getting an opportunity. There the sport is flourishing,” he concluded.

Transformation not limited

In his address, he emphasized that this transformation is not limited to security alone, but is the result of focused efforts to provide infrastructure- such as thousands of kilometers of roads and mobile connectivity- to tribal villages, ultimately integrating these areas into the broader growth story of the nation.

Challenging the legacy of Naxalism, PM Modi also underscored the human cost of extremist control, noting that his government’s resolve to reach the most vulnerable often bypassed the obstacles set by those in power.