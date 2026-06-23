‘Suryavanshi Has Arrived’: PM Modi’s Sharp Message to Gen-Z At Republic Summit 2026 On Identifying ‘Always Against’ Faction

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Republic Summit 2026 on June 22, delivering a sharp critique of political obstructionism while outlining his government’s vision for an aspirational India.

Speaking on the theme "Great Power India: Nation First," the Prime Minister emphasized that his government’s pace of development has fundamentally altered the expectations of the Indian public.

“The way our government works has raised people’s aspirations. Once a demand is met, people immediately seek something better, something upgraded. If earlier the demand was for a new road, once built, the next question is: when will the metro arrive? Earlier, expectations were that trains should arrive on time and provide clean seating. Today, the demand is: why isn’t Vande Bharat running on our route?” the Prime Minister said.

He noted that even political opponents recognize the government's delivery record. “Some see this as dissatisfaction, but it is aspiration. In fact, even the Congress party constantly says, ‘Modi ji, this should happen, that should happen.’ They trust that if anyone can deliver, it is this government.”

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However, the Prime Minister contrasted this "aspirational" energy with what he termed a faction of "chronic dissatisfaction." He warned the younger generation, particularly Gen Z, to remain vigilant against those he described as being “Always Against.”

“On one side, a large section of the nation is aspirational. On the other side, there is a political group whose life mantra has become ‘Always Against.’ This group is filled with chronic dissatisfaction. Let me share some symptoms so Republic TV viewers can recognize them. They will say, ‘Why doesn’t this place have 24-hour electricity?’ But the next day, they protest against dams, solar parks, thermal plants, or nuclear projects,” PM Modi remarked.

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The Prime Minister further detailed the contradictions he sees in this opposition. “These are the same people who once opposed mineral mining, but today ask where India’s rare earth mineral reserves and supply chains are, and why India doesn’t have an EV ecosystem like other countries. They once debated ‘data versus flour,’ but now demand to know what India has done in AI.”

He also addressed concerns surrounding national security and governance, urging the youth to identify the character of such groups. “It is vital for the nation to understand their character. Especially our youth, and Gen Z in particular, must recognize them quickly. Otherwise, as I say, ‘Suryavanshi has arrived,’ and he explains swiftly.”