‘India Will Write Future For The Next 1000 Years’: PM Modi At Republic Summit 2026, Declares Nation Has ‘A Memory Chip Of Centuries’

New Delhi: Addressing the Republic Summit 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that whatever India is doing, it is going to write the future of the next 1000 years. He initiated his speech by acknowledging the fast-paced nature of modern media, stating, “Today, the world is in a state of breaking news. Today, all of you are hosting this summit. You have become a part of it.”

“Therefore, you deserve special congratulations. This time, the topic of your discussion is equally important. Great power India,” he added.

The Spirit of 'Nation First'

Elaborating on the core philosophy driving the country forward, the Prime Minister emphasized the principle of prioritizing the nation above all else. “Nation first. Dharm yaani svabhav, Dharm yaani svambhav, Dharm yaani svamvad, Dharm yaani svamvedana. This is also part of the spirit of nation first,” PM Modi explained, highlighting how duty, nature, equality, dialogue, and empathy form the bedrock of India's governance.

A Global Power with Centuries of Resilience

Prime Minister Modi noted that India evaluates its own strength through this constructive lens. He pointed out that the global community now views India not as a nation chasing short-lived milestones, but as a civilization defined by long-term resilience.

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“India sees its power from the same lens. It breaks it on the same scale. Friends, India has another speciality,” the Prime Minister remarked. “The world has also accepted that we are not a country that is eager for a momentary event. We are the ones who have seen development and destruction. We are the ones who have seen and suffered.”

Shaping the Next Millennium

Concluding his address with a powerful vision for the future, PM Modi asserted that India’s deep historical consciousness guides its modern actions, serving as a pillar of stability for the entire world.

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“We are the country that has a memory chip of centuries in its brain. We are the country that has a memory chip of centuries,” PM Modi stated. “Therefore, whatever India is doing, and I am saying this with great responsibility, whatever India is doing, it is going to write the future of the next 1000 years. And this is India's biggest guarantee for the world.”