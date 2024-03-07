Advertisement

Republic Summit 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address at the Republic Summit 2024 on Thursday, shed light on the remarkable pace of developmental works underway in Gujarat. He reflected on the challenge he took as Gujarat Chief Minister. With pride and conviction, he challenged everyone to witness the tangible progress in every direction they venture within Gujarat.

“(Kisi Bhi Disha Mein 25 KM jaiye, aapko vikas ka kam chalta hua dikhega) Move 25 Kilometers in any direction and you will see developmental work underway,” said PM Modi.

Advertisement

#PMModiAtRepublicSummit | While in Gujarat, I would challenge everybody to go in any direction and they would see ongoing developmental works: Prime Minister Narendra Modi (@narendramodi)



Tune in here to witness the mega news summit - https://t.co/xkdE2UWj1m #RepublicSummit… pic.twitter.com/ufBXYQF0Oa — Republic (@republic) March 7, 2024

While speaking, the former Gujarat Chief Minister also said "I congratulate Republic Network for this summit. Republic has taken it a step forward. Now the nation talks about Bharat in its next decade," remarked Prime Minister Modi, highlighting the significance of the event in shaping the discourse around India's future trajectory.

Advertisement

PM Modi’s emphasis on the vision of Viksit Bharat

With an emphasis on the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India), Modi emphasized the pivotal role of the ongoing decade in realizing this dream. He acknowledged that embracing new thinking might pose challenges for some but stressed the necessity of engaging in discussions on such topics.

Advertisement

Reflecting on the historical importance of the current decade, PM Modi reiterated his belief that it is the most crucial period for independent India. He recalled his address from the Red Fort, where he emphasized the significance of the ongoing decade in shaping India's destiny.

"This decade is the most important decade in a free India. This decade is to achieve the aspirations which were dreams for some. This decade is about fulfilling all the dreams that once felt far for India to achieve," proclaimed Prime Minister Modi, underscoring the transformative potential of the current era.