×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 7th, 2024 at 23:21 IST

'Kisi Bhi Disha Mein 25 KM Jaiye': PM Modi Reflects on Challenge He Took as Gujarat CM

While speaking at Republic summit 2024, PM Modi reflected on the challenge he took as Gujarat Chief Minister.

Reported by: Isha Bhandari
PM Modi at Republic Summit 2024
'Kisi Bhi Disha Mein 25 KM Jaiye': PM Modi Reflects on Challenge He Took as Gujarat CM | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Republic Summit 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address at the Republic Summit 2024 on Thursday, shed light on the remarkable pace of developmental works underway in Gujarat. He reflected on the challenge he took as Gujarat Chief Minister. With pride and conviction, he challenged everyone to witness the tangible progress in every direction they venture within Gujarat. 

“(Kisi Bhi Disha Mein 25 KM jaiye, aapko vikas ka kam chalta hua dikhega) Move 25 Kilometers in any direction and you will see developmental work underway,” said PM Modi. 

Advertisement

While speaking, the former Gujarat Chief Minister also said "I congratulate Republic Network for this summit. Republic has taken it a step forward. Now the nation talks about Bharat in its next decade," remarked Prime Minister Modi, highlighting the significance of the event in shaping the discourse around India's future trajectory.

Advertisement

PM Modi’s emphasis on the vision of Viksit Bharat 

With an emphasis on the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India), Modi emphasized the pivotal role of the ongoing decade in realizing this dream. He acknowledged that embracing new thinking might pose challenges for some but stressed the necessity of engaging in discussions on such topics.

Advertisement

Reflecting on the historical importance of the current decade, PM Modi reiterated his belief that it is the most crucial period for independent India. He recalled his address from the Red Fort, where he emphasized the significance of the ongoing decade in shaping India's destiny.

"This decade is the most important decade in a free India. This decade is to achieve the aspirations which were dreams for some. This decade is about fulfilling all the dreams that once felt far for India to achieve," proclaimed Prime Minister Modi, underscoring the transformative potential of the current era.

Advertisement

Published March 7th, 2024 at 23:21 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ranveer Singh-Sandeep Reddy Vanga perform at Amabni's

Ambani's Pre-Wedding

3 hours ago
The Debate

False TRP Case Collapses

a day ago
England Players

England players dive

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin on 'Naatu Naatu'

a day ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Gets Injured

a day ago
Malaika Arora

Malaika's Workout

a day ago
Deepveer

Deepveer's Viral Video

a day ago
Ram Charan

Ram Charan In Mumbai

a day ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi's Chic Look

a day ago
manjummel boys

Locals At Guna Caves

a day ago
Govinda

Govinda's Airport Fashion

a day ago
Kolkata Metro Update: Commercial Service on Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Line to Commence Soon

WB's 1st Underwater metro

2 days ago
Small Aircrafts Crashes In Nashville, All Five Onboard Killed

5 Dead In Nashville Crash

2 days ago
Rihanna

Rihanna In Jamnagar

2 days ago
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik In Goa

2 days ago
Vijay Varma

Vijay At Gucci Event

2 days ago
Diljit Dosanjh at Ambani Event

Diljit At Anant's Bash

2 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Animal Print

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Female Anti-Hero Movies To Watch This Women's Day

    Web Stories31 minutes ago

  2. J’khand: Third Accused in Stage Performer’s Gang Rape Held

    India News31 minutes ago

  3. Biden to Announce Plan for Temporary Gaza Port to Facilitate Aid Efforts

    World36 minutes ago

  4. High Level Meet at Amit Shah's Residence Underway

    India News38 minutes ago

  5. Camila Cabello Addresses 'Impulsive' 2023 Patch-Up With Ex Shawn Mendes

    Entertainment39 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo