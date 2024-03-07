Modi Will Lead India For Next 10 Years: Claims Second Minister at Republic Summit | Image: Republic

Republic Summit 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the country for another 10 years, claimed another Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri while speaking at Republic Summit 2024.

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah firmly asserted that PM Modi will not only lead the country for the next five years as the prime minister, but he will remain India’s prime minister for the next decade.

Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision, strategic approaches and his dedication to the nation, Union Home Minister Shah said that the prime minister has established the politics of performance in the country.

Second Minister Makes Big Claim: PM Modi for Next Decade

Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs and Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri said, “My prediction is that PM Modi will lead for another 10 years. A lot more people will join BJP in coming days.”

“In 2014, I had said BJP will get majority in the Lok Sabha. Again in 2019, I predicted BJP will cross 300 seats. I strongly predict now that PM Modi will lead the country for next 10 years,” the Union Minister said.

Further adding that the real story in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections is the completely changed narrative, Puri slammed the opposition on issues including Sandeshkhali, ‘Parivarvad,’ and appeasement politics.

“People of Sandeshkhali will give an answer to TMC against all atrocities,” the Union Minister said. In strong retort to opposition's ‘family’ dig at PM Modi, Puri said, “Modi Ka Parivaar includes all the beneficiaries of his schemes.”