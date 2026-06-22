Mr India, Slumdog Millionaire Or 1942 A Love Story: Anil Kapoor Takes His Pick At Republic Summit 2026

Republic Summit 2026: In a career spanning over four decades, Anil Kapoor has featured in more than 100 films. While his filmography boasts a good mix of movies from all genres and languages, there are some that unarguably stand out. Talking to Republic Media Network Editor-In-Chief Arnab Goswami, the 69-year-old spoke about his three critically acclaimed films, Mr India, Slumdog Millionaire and 1942: A Love Story.

Talking about Slumdog Millionaire (2008), the actor clarified, “First of all, we are talking about nation first, India first. Decades back, doing an international film was validation. It's no longer that. Now, it's a collaboration. At the moment, we are collaborating. The world is looking at us, the talent we have. That's about Slumdog Millionaire. When I did the movie, travelled all over the world and went on to the Oscar stage, not to get validation. I went there, I worked there, and I met the executives as a proud Indian.”

He also spoke about the 1944 musical, 1942: A Love Story. The actor recalled, “It was a love story directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. What I remember from the film is the eternal music of RD Burman. I did the film more because of the music. Initially, I felt very strongly that I was not the right choice for 1942:A Love Story. I felt a younger actor would be better. But I did the film because I loved the music. The film will be remembered for the music. The music by RD Burman and lyrics by the phenomenal Javed Akhtar were one of the reasons I did the film.”

Talking about Mr India (1987), Kapoor said, “I am happy Mr India has stood the test of time and connects with all generations.”

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