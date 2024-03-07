Not Unemployment, But Start-Ups: PM Modi Underlines What New India Talks About

Advertisement

Republic Summit 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Republic Summit 2024 underlined what new India talks about in the present decade which has seen significant pace of development and crackdown on ‘corruption’ and the ‘corrupts.’

Addressing India's biggest news event, PM Modi asserted that discussions on unemployment during UPA regime have been replaced with start-ups. He added that people of new India are now more interested to discuss the dynamics of development shaping the country.

Advertisement

“Discussion on unemployment has been replaced by start-ups. Development aspects of India now take centre-stage in discussion among people. Which scam has been exposed and probe agencies are investigating which corrupt person are the discourse now," said PM Modi.

He further added that new India now talks about tourism and development in Kashmir which remained isolated since Indepence and only hit the headlines due to negatively terrorism-related news.

Advertisement

PM Modi Slams Opposition

The Prime Minister railed against the opposition parties for hindering India's growth story. He said, “The opposition parties neither have an issue nor solutions.”

Advertisement

“It's because these parties fought elections based on slogans for seven decades. These people claimed to eradicate poverty but couldn't. In the last ten years, the people have seen solutions, not slogans,” he added.

PM Modi Presents Stunning 75-Day Govt Report Card

Presenting the NDA government's report card of last 75 days, PM Modi highlighted the significant pace at which the development works have been executed.

“In the last 75 days, I have laid the foundation stone and inaugurated projects worth about Rs 9 lakh crore. In the last 75 days, 7 new AIIMS have been inaugurated in the country, 4 medical and nursing colleges, 6 National Research Labs have started,” he said.

Advertisement

“The foundation stone of the permanent campuses or their associated facilities of 3 IIMs, 10 IITs, 5 NITs has been laid and inaugurated. The foundation stone of 3 IIITs, 2 ICRs and 10 Central Institutes has been laid and inaugurated. Projects worth Rs 1,800 crore related to SPACE infrastructure have been inaugurated,” he added.

Prime Minister At Republic Summit 2024

The Prime Minister attended the Republic Summit 2024 as a chief guest and a keynote speaker on ‘Bharat: The Next Decade,' this year's theme of the mega news event held in New Delhi.

The theme was set for scrutinizing India's trajectory over the next decade, aligning with the vision of 'Viksit Bharat'. With a distinguished lineup of speakers and sessions, the event witnessed an insightful exploration of the nation's future.

Advertisement