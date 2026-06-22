Ram Charan On Carving His Own Identity Despite Being Chiranjeevi's Son: None of the Lineage Matters...

Ram Charan, along with his wife Upasana Konidela, graced the Republic Summit 2026. The Telugu actor, who is basking in the success of his recent outing Peddi, spoke candidly about his journey in films and the pressures of belonging to a film family, specially folloiwng in the footsteps of his superstar father, Chiranjeevi. Ram Charan mentioned how he navigated the hurdles and how much coming from such a lineage helped him in finding a footing in the industry.



Recalling his childhood, the actor said, “Since I was a kid, obviously, the directors and producers who come home make your shoulders heavy by saying, 'one day you have to follow your father's footsteps'. But I was ignorant of that. I am a classic example of ignorance is bliss. My father was a very present father. No movie information or dialogues came to our dining table ot living room. All of that used to be blocked in the office space. We never got the heat of stardom. He made us feel very normal. He made us believe in what we know best.”





Elaborating further, Ram Charan, who is now himself a father of three, added, “The other aspect is that you do get a beautiful platform if you belong to a film family. But, when regular people who are working hard, and invest in a person they do not see, whose son is on screen. It is pure cinema. It is a part of a good film. Your hard work and being sincere in your work. None of the lineage matters after the first film."



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Talking about his father, the actor said, "He is 72. He wakes up at 5:30 am, he has his coffee, and at 6 o'clock he is at the gym. He calls me and summons me to the gym as well. He loves his workout. He loves to look his best. He wants to live for his grandkids and for his cinemas. I asked him, 'Why are you still doing this?'. He said, 'Ram, I am not doing this to do this for canvas film, but to keep my brain active. I want to live for all of you, for my grandkids." He is working on three projects right now. But he has never given me feedback in 15 years of my career. He never handheld me."



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