Founder of MYn super app, AS Rajgopal, a digital security and data privacy pioneer and the man behind CoWin's tech success, graced the Republic Summit 2023 on Tuesday. During his influential and insightful address, Rajgopal highlighted the key elements that he wants to achieve through his 'super app'.

During conversation with Republic's editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami, Rajgopal asserted that he aims to eliminate middlemen in the market with the help of the MYn super app. "We want to bring everything on a single app. Users would be able to use the super app very soon," he added.

The man behind Cowin's tech success also said: "China launched TikTok to gather data from other countries. India was smart to ban it and other countries have followed suit." He went on to mention that the practice of data mining is being performed all across the globe legally, but national security is a matter of focus.

"We think Whatsapp is end-to-end encrypted but there are many applications in the market which can take our data legally," Rajgopal asserted. He also highlighted that he aims to bring everything on a single app and the privacy of the users will not be compromised. "We don't want to compromise on the privacy part. We will never carry out advertisements on the app. The effort is to educate the people in the current polarising world," he said.

MYn super app partnership with Republic

During the occasion of the Republic Summit 2023, MYn super app and the Republic also announced a partnership. The two-day summit with the theme 'Time of Transformation' is being held in New Delhi on April 25 and 26 and is slated to witness the most respected and influential voices from an intersection of governance, politics, spirituality, economy, policy, business, global affairs, and beyond. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also grace the event as a chief guest on April 26.