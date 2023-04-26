Speaking at the finale of the third edition of Republic Summit 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked about how the policies introduced under his administration have ensured social transformation. On Wednesday, the Indian Prime Minister graced the stage of the biggest news event of this year and expressed his profound vision on wide-ranging topics. In light of the theme of the Summit ‘Time of Transformation,’ the Prime Minister stated that transformation is now visible on the ground.

“I have several case studies of the first order, second order and third order case studies, that your rundown will go out of order,” PM Modi asserted during his keynote speech. “Providing electricity, water and sanitisation services to the poor, all this has brought revolution at the ground level. The policies have ensured respect and security to the poorest of the poor,” the Prime Minister added. During his speech, the Prime Minister talked about how some people used to mock these policies at the initial stage. “When the government was planning to take these initiatives, some people used to mock these policies. But now, these policies were the foundation of a developed India,” he said.

The Prime Minister talked about the growth of the Indian economy since 2014 and reiterated that transformation is “now visible on the ground.” “It took India around 60 years to become a $1 trillion economy. Till 2014, we somehow reached the $2 trillion mark. However, after completing nine years, our economy has reached $3.5 trillion,” the Prime Minister asserted. “In the last 9 years, we have made the jump from number 10 to number 5 economy, all this in the midst of the biggest crisis in 100 years,” he added. From Mudra Yojana to other welfare policies for the poor, the Indian Prime Minister talked about his vision of a developed India.

About Republic Summit 2023

Republic has organised a two-day summit with the theme 'Time of Transformation' in New Delhi. The event began on April 25 and concludes on April 26. The chief guest for the summit is Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The event is witnessing the most influential voices across the country from an intersection of spirituality, economy, politics, finance, global affairs, business, and governance among others.